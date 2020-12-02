The incidence continues to decline and all communities are already below 400

Updated: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 6:53 PM

Published on: 02.12.2020 18:41

The Ministry of Health, in its daily update of official figures that reflect the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain, added 9,331 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday.

The cumulative incidence continues to decline, reaching an average of 251 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In fact, there is no longer an autonomous community in which it is above 400 cases.

In addition, Health also added 273 new deaths to its data compared to the figures recorded the day before, 1,051 last week. With these data, the death toll from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in Spain stands at 45,784, and the number of people infected with the disease confirmed by a PCR test stands at 1,665,775.

Regarding health pressure, Spain has 676 hospitalized fewer than yesterday, with a total of 13,567. Floor occupancy by COVID-19 patients is 10.96% and in ICUs 25.66%. Only Aragon and La Rioja represent more than 40% of hospital occupancy.

The evolution of the pandemic in our country could determine in the weeks to come what can and cannot be done at Christmas. Health and Autonomous Communities have however agreed to mark some of the guidelines for the holidays, although this has yet to be consensual and voted on in the Inter-Territorial Health Council.

The document that the government proposed, and to which LaSexta had access, sets the maximum number of meetings at 10 people and limits mobility between the autonomous communities between December 23 and January 6.