the incidence continues to decline while recording 336 deaths per day on average

Updated: Saturday, February 20, 2021 2:39 PM

Published: 02/20/2021 2:37 PM

Indicators of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain continue to drop. Up to ten autonomous communities are abandoning the extreme risk, and they are currently less than 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Along with the reduction in the cumulative incidence (122 points throughout this week), hospital pressure does the same, although little by little. Therefore, we should not trust each other yet. In this sense, mortality decreases among the vaccinated groups.

Thus, the evolution of the pandemic continues at two speeds in our country, as the occupancy rate and deaths in intensive care units continue to be very high. This Saturday, Catalonia reported 2,081 new infections, bringing the total of positives in the community to 544,983, and three new deaths (20,411 since the start of the pandemic). There has also been a decrease in the number of ward admissions (82 fewer, 1,944) and intensive care unit (seven fewer, 606) admissions, and the risk of regrowth drops to 261 points.

The decrease in cumulative incidence is more pronounced in communities like La Rioja, where it is almost reduced to a third. In ICUs, COVID occupancy drops to 37%. “In recent days, the rate of decline we have experienced in La Rioja is around 19% per day compared to 7% in the whole of Spain,” said the director of public health of La Rioja, Pello. Latasa. In addition, it reported one death from coronavirus (713 in total) in a day when, on the other hand, active cases drop from 449 to 437 (12 less than yesterday) and its cumulative incidence drops to 211.50.

A drop that comes after a month of severe restrictions with the closure of non-essential activities and with the application of containment in all its municipalities. The same thing happened in territories like the Valencian Community, whose cumulative incidence fell from 690 on February 12 to 295 just seven days later, data similar to those recorded in ICU: it goes from 49% to 38% in the same Rendezvous. It notified 1,155 cases on the last day and 65 deaths.

“The more restrictive the measures, the more abrupt the decline,” recalled epidemiologist José Antonio López. For its part, the Community of Madrid has recorded a drop in new coronavirus infections, with 1,802 cases against 2,096 reported on Friday, while deaths have fallen from 33 to 39. In this way, it accumulates 588,405 infections throughout the pandemic and 15,219 coronavirus deaths in hospitals. As in other communities, health pressure continues to drop: there are 2312 patients admitted to the department and 621 to the ICU.

In Navarre, 58 new cases have been reported (50,851 since the start of the pandemic) after performing 1,603 diagnostic tests, placing the positivity rate at 3.6%. There, no new deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours (in the global tally, the community has reported 1,084 deaths to date). In the Balearic Islands, cases are also on the rise, with 85 new (five more than the day before, 55,661 in total), but new victims have not been announced either (the figure of 682 remains). Her positivity rate is 2.95%, and hospital and ICU admissions are declining.

And in Galicia, 417 positive (110,449) and ten other deaths (2,164) in the last 24 hours, with 577 people hospitalized, including 163 in intensive care. In Cantabria, the authorities added 76 cases on the last day (24,259 in total), but they did not record any new deaths, so the death rate remains at 512. In Cantabrian hospitals, 119 people are admitted (four less than the day before), including 26 in the ICU (three more). Its cumulative incidence is 180 cases.

We travel to Murcia, where 140 positive cases have been confirmed in the last hours (in total, the community recorded 104,885) and ten new deaths (1,401), which means two deaths and 20 more cases compared to the day before . In the region, 1,727 are currently affected and 383 people hospitalized, including 109 in intensive care. For its part, Andalusia added 1,634 cases (467,192 in total) and 46 deaths (8,049) in a day in which hospitalized patients fell from the peak recorded in February. Seville is again the province with the most deaths, with 17, followed by Malaga, with 12.

In the Basque Country, 487 positive results (148,443) were reported on February 20 after carrying out 9,747 diagnostic tests. Regarding the situation of hospitals, 53 people with COVID were admitted to the ward the day before and in ICUs, 146 people are currently suffering from COVID. Here, 3,657 people have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic. And in the other archipelago, in the Canary Islands, authorities have counted 112 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, so that the total accumulated cases in the islands now stands at 39,325, and three deaths. , reaching a total of 571 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The accumulated incidence at 14 days is 110.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

One more week, we ask you to stop and process this figure, that of the deceased. It is still very high: 2,354 people, an average of 336 deaths per day.