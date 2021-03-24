the incidence continues to increase and amounts to 132 cases

Publication: Wednesday March 24, 2021 6:15 PM

Spain adds 7,026 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday to the official figures reported by the Ministry of Health on the evolution of the pandemic. Of these new cases, a total of 3,835 were reported in the past 24 hours. They also represent 320 deaths from COVID-19 on the last day.

The cumulative incidence is 132 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the last 14 days. Health Minister Carolina Darias has warned that we are “at a key and decisive moment when all precautionary measures must be taken”, as the accumulated incidence seems to indicate a change of trend. “We must reverse this trend and I say it clearly. Otherwise, we will increase the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” added the minister.

And the fact is, the data has been on the rise for more than a week, and only Andalusia, Aragon, Ceuta and Melilla did not experience an increase in their incidence on the last day. However, the highest cumulative incidence nationwide is still recorded by Melilla (511.06) and Ceuta (253.61), followed by the Community of Madrid, with a cumulative incidence of 228.14 cases, almost five points more than yesterday.

On the other hand, hospitalizations are down slightly. Thus, the pressure in the factory is 6.24% and in the intensive care unit is 18.64%. Ceuta, Madrid, Catalonia and La Rioja are still at extreme risk above 25%.

Since the start of the pandemic, in Spain 74,064 people have died from the coronavirus and a total of 3,241,345 have been infected with the disease and have been confirmed by a PCR test.

With these data, it is particularly worrying what can happen on Easter. Although mobility between provinces is restricted and meetings of friends or family remain limited, it is understood that during a holiday period there could be an increase in infections.

The Ministry of Health considers that, for the moment, the Autonomous Communities have the necessary tools to apply the additional measures they are considering, but stress at all times that the Easter plan approved on March 10 by the Interterritorial Health Council will be “effective” at containing the virus.