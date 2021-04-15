the incidence is worsening at a “slow but constant” and uneven rate according to the Autonomous Communities

The Department of Health notified 9,663 new coronavirus infections and 126 deaths in the last day. Among these infections, which add to the official data on the evolution of the pandemic, a total of 5,087 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative incidence (AI) increases by one point compared to the previous day and stands at 202 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the last 14 days. It amounts to a total of 11 autonomous communities (Andalusia, Aragon, Asturias, Cantabria, Catalonia, Valencian Community, Basque Country, Extremadura, Galicia, Madrid and Navarre).

Since the start of the pandemic, 76,882 people have died in Spain from the coronavirus and a total of 3,396,685 have been infected with the disease and have been confirmed by a PCR test.

The only way out of this health crisis, which has been going on for more than a year, is through vaccines, with a state vaccination plan decisively facing this week. And it is that the European Medicines Agency must decide on the use of the Janssen vaccine, the first vials of which have already landed in Spain and could speed up the process since only one dose is needed to obtain immunity.

Inoculation of this vaccine was paralyzed in much of Europe and the United States, where there were six cases of thrombi out of nearly 7 million doses administered.