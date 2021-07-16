The incidence of the coronavirus again exceeds 500 cases in Spain five months later

Posted: Thursday July 15 2021 7:38 PM

The cumulative incidence continues its unstoppable increase and already exceeds 500 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants over the past two weeks, for the first time since February 11.

This is what reflects this Thursday the epidemiological report of the Ministry of Health, which places this indicator at 500.75 points on average in Spain, or 31.25 points more than the day before despite the fact that the Balearic Islands do not have not updated their data due to technical issues. . The case of Catalonia is particularly worrying, the region with the worst data in the country with an incidence of runaway of 1,107.54 points, 39.5 more than yesterday.

In addition, although the incidence is increasing in all age groups, the most worrying figures continue to be recorded among the youngest population, precisely the one with the lowest vaccination coverage: between 20 and 29 years – the most affected age group – amounts to 1,581.39 years, while in the 12-19 age group it rises to 1311.73.

According to the epidemiological bulletin, in the past 24 hours, there have been 27,688 new COVID-19 infections and 41 additional deaths from the pandemic, bringing the total number of cases and deaths to 4,069,162 and 81,084, respectively.

Data on health pressure is also worsening: at the moment there are 4,705 people admitted for COVID nationwide and both hospital occupancy (by 3.91%) and bed occupancy of intensive care by patients with the virus increase, which this Thursday exceeds 9% 9.18%).

Despite this trend, Health Minister Carolina Darias on Wednesday pointed to a slowdown in the growth of infections, noting that, while last week the increase was 111%, this week it was 93% compared to to the previous one.

When asked if the government plans to take further action – beyond the recommendations in the ‘COVID traffic light’ document – Darias in principle ruled it out, advocating waiting to “see if this slowdown in growth is consolidating or not “, as you can see in this video: