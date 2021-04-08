The incidence of the coronavirus continues to rise and reaches its highest level since March 1

Posted: Thursday, April 8, 2021 7:28 PM

The Ministry of Health on Thursday notified 9,901 new cases of coronavirus and 142 additional deaths due to the pandemic. The cumulative total of infections thus stands at 3,336,637 in Spain, where deaths from COVID-19 are already 76,179.

For its part, the cumulative incidence continues to increase and stands at 174.52 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days, more than six points more than the day before, when this indicator stood at 167.97 . This is also the highest data since March 1, when this parameter was 175.

The incidence is increasing in all communities except the Canary Islands and Catalonia. In addition, five territories continue to be at extreme risk due to the incidence: Euskadi (289.12), Navarra (379.46), Melilla (483.49), Madrid (315.49) -autonomy to which nearly a third correspond new infections- and Ceuta (433,48).

Regarding hospital pressure, hospitalizations fell slightly on Thursday, but ICU admissions increased. At the moment, there are 9,384 admitted for coronavirus in Spanish hospitals, up from 9,412 on Wednesday, but 2,024 in intensive care, 15 more than the day before.

The COVID occupancy percentage in critical beds is already 20.26%, compared to 20.09% the day before.

This is data that comes a week after the start of the Easter holiday period and at a time when all eyes are on the vaccination process, after the administration of AstraZeneca is limited to people over 60. years and while the government maintains its goal of vaccinating 70% of the population at the end of the summer.