The incidence of the coronavirus in Spain is again at extreme risk: “We are very worried”

Updated: Wednesday, December 23, 2020 8:31 PM

Published on: 12/23/2020 6:24 PM

The Health Ministry adds 12,386 new COVID-19 infections and 178 new deaths from the disease on the last day in Spain on Wednesday. These data reflect the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic, whose cumulative incidence of cases has continued to increase in recent days.

Thus, on Christmas Eve, the cumulative incidence of the virus over the last 14 days amounts to an average of 253 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants. The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, expressed his concern at the high figures at a time as delicate as the holidays, assuring that the pandemic “does not evolve well”. This is why he insisted on a new “call for caution” and respect for measures.

“We are at the beginning of the end, but we have to keep our guard and be careful. The evolution is not going in the direction we would like,” Illa defended at a press conference.

With these data, the death toll from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in Spain stands at 49,698, and the number of people who have been infected with the disease confirmed by a PCR test stands at 1,842,289 .

Fortunately, Spain will receive the first doses of the vaccine on December 26, so that the next day it can start vaccinating those most at risk.

In a first childbirth, which will last 12 weeks, Spain will receive more than 4.5 million doses which will be used to vaccinate around 2.5 million people at risk and, according to the minister, “will practically cover phase 1 of the vaccination plan “.

The first city to put the vaccine will be Guadalajara, although the minister recalled that the distribution will be fair between the CCAAs, taking into account the amount of population at risk in each region. “These doses have been distributed fairly and to the corresponding target population. If any adjustments need to be made, they will be,” Illa noted.