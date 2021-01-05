The incidence of the coronavirus in Spain is almost 300 cases and hospitalization is increasing

In the daily update of data on the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain, the Ministry of Health added this Tuesday 23,700 new COVID-19 infections, of which 10,877 recorded on the last day, and 352 new deaths due to disease.

The cumulative incidence of coronavirus cases, which declined slightly to 272 infections on the first Monday of the year, is picking up and stands at 296 cases per 100,000 population in the past 14 days.

With these data, the death toll from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in Spain stands at 51,430, and the number of people infected with the disease confirmed by a PCR test stands at 1,982,544.

The CCAA protects against rebound in cases

Faced with the increase in infections, some autonomous communities are decreeing more restrictive measures. This is the case of the Valencian Community, which decided to extend the confinement of the region until the end of the month and brought the curfew forward to 10 p.m., closing the hotelier’s premises at 5 p.m. Galicia is also extending the closure of the perimeter until January 11.

In Extremadura, it was decided to close hotels and stores in Cáceres, Badajoz and 14 other towns. In La Rioja, meetings are limited to four people.

In Catalonia, municipal isolation will be decreed on January 7; in Murcia there are nine confined municipalities; eight in Campo de Gibraltar, Andalusia; and in Madrid, eight new basic health zones and five localities.

In addition, Castilla y León has advised to apply a home containment like that of March to deal with this new wave of coronavirus.