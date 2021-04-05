The increase in household spending is already the main problem of teleworking for 40% of Spaniards

The pandemic and the restrictions put in place last year to limit the contagion by Covid-19 have motivated the adoption of telework as a work model, with the consequent definition of a legal framework to regulate it.

In September 2020, the Council of Ministers gave the green light to a decree-law which established the new regulations for teleworking in our country. So, for example, working part-time from home or working a full day on an ad hoc basis are considered flexible practices instead of telecommuting. And it is that, for the rules of the new decree to be applied, it is necessary that the hours worked remotely represent at least 30% of the working day, during a period of three months, which is equivalent to one and a half days. . one day, one week. In the same way, the law establishes that the company is in charge of the provision and maintenance of the means and equipment which the worker needs to carry out his activity remotely.

Six months after the approval of the said decree-law, 40% of Spaniards nevertheless say that the main problem with current teleworking is the increase in the costs of electricity and internet at home, according to the InfoJobs report on teleworking * prepared in collaboration with The Cocktail Analysis. Emotional disconnection with the company / colleagues (34%) and the reduction of deadlines (31%) are the two other aspects which concern the working population the most.

According to Mnica Prez, Director of Communication of InfoJobs: “The decree of law on teleworking was approved last year by emergency procedure and obtained the consensus of social agents to face the difficult situation and guarantee workers the same face-to-face rights and duties. -face workers. However, we are talking about a case that has several peaks, since the needs of Spanish workers vary depending on the type of sector to which they belong and the activity they exercise. Likewise, the law on teleworking must take into account the needs of companies and their capacity to implement this working model ”.

Health, teleworking task

27% of the Spanish workforce is distinguished by physical problems such as muscle pain or vision problems due to teleworking. In the case of women, this percentage rises to 35%, fourteen percentage points above the figure provided by men. In addition, one in two respondents also said they had suffered from psychological problems in the past year: stress, anxiety or lack of motivation.

Other derivative difficulties that the Spaniards also commented on in this study are: concentration problems due to distractions at home (23%), lack of productivity or performance (10%) and lack of creativity (5% ).

Saving travel time, comfort and better work-life balance, the main advantages of teleworking

On the contrary, the possibility of working remotely during these months has provided several advantages to Spanish workers. Thus, the saving in travel time (55%) is the main advantage put forward by the working population vis-à-vis this work model, followed by comfort (52%) and improved balance. private-professional life (48%).

Later, time flexibility (46%), savings on travel costs (44%), the possibility of working elsewhere (35%), increased autonomy (26%), higher productivity (24%) also appear.%) And the generation of less stress (23%).

By age group, young people aged 16 to 34 are the ones who put the most forward on the advantages of teleworking. So, for example, aspects such as savings in travel time, comfort or the ability to work from other locations differ by almost ten percentage points with the data of the national average.

Teleoperator, real estate agent and sales representative, the positions with the most vacancies in teleworking

Teleoperador / a is by far the position with the highest number of teleworking vacancies in InfoJobs in 2020 (78747). This is followed by other positions directly related to the growing ICT and digitization sector, such as software systems developer (17,847 vacancies), ICT systems analyst (3,940 vacancies) or ICT consultant (3,630 vacancies). ). Others also stand out, such as the real estate agent (22,758 vacant positions) or the sales representative (18,868 vacant positions).

In all cases, secretary, teleoperator and translator are the positions that have recorded the most increase in teleworking offers on the platform. Thus, while in 2019 InfoJobs recorded only 12 vacant teleworking positions for the secretariat, in 2019, the platform collected 1,247 vacant positions. The same goes for telemarketers (1,231 vacant positions in 2019 against 78,747 in 2020) and translators (23 vacant positions against 1,247 in 2020).

Madrid, the autonomous community that finds the most advantages in teleworking

When it comes to data from the Autonomous Communities, Madrid is the one that sees the adoption of teleworking with the best eyes. 67% of Madrid residents stress the time they save each working day while traveling, nine points more than in the case of Catalonia and thirteen more than the Basque Country. Likewise, Madrid is the one that places the most emphasis on improving work-life balance (54%), savings in travel costs (53%), the possibility of working from other places (41%) and productivity improvement (32%).

Regarding the issue of remote work issues, the results of the Autonomous Communities are very similar to those of the national average, although Catalonia and Madrid particularly stand out from the others by showing their concern at the increase in spending. such as electricity or electricity. covered by the company (respectively 47% and 46% of mentions).

Towards a hybrid telework model

The balance of advantages and disadvantages of teleworking confirms that most Spanish workers are betting in the future for a hybrid model combining the best of both modalities.

Thus, 36% of the people questioned would still like to telecommute from their home and go to the office alone out of necessity; while 40% would prefer to telework only 2 or 3 days a week. Another 21% of the workforce say they would like to have the option to telecommute in a timely manner, if the need arises. On the other hand, 6 out of 10 workers who do not currently telework would like to have this possibility.

By age group, young people are the least always willing to work from home: they prefer to go to the office 3 or 4 days a week.

About half of companies plan to telecommute in the long term

Regarding companies, almost half intend to continue teleworking in the future (45%), while one in three is undecided (37%). The remaining 18% indicate that they do not plan to keep it for the future. At this point, small and medium-sized businesses are the ones with the greatest intention to keep it (51%), compared to 38% of small.

On the other hand, companies belonging to the Quaternary and Quinary sectors (consultancy, research, health, education, culture) are those which most intend to maintain it (60%), followed by organizations in the tertiary sector (40%) and the primary sector. -secondary (32%).

It should be noted that most companies agree with all the clauses of the law on teleworking (9 out of 10 are in favor of guaranteeing the right of the worker to digital disconnection, to the provision and maintenance of equipment, the maintenance of rights and working conditions envisaged face-to-face), even if it is true that the payment of expenses by the company is the one that raises the most discrepancies, 45% of companies ‘opposing it.

“It is clear that companies have had to adapt their work processes and routines to remote work. But the corporate culture must also adapt to a scenario in which trust and commitment replace face-to-face. For this reason, the Telework Act continues to require more work, effort and dialogue from the agents involved, and in particular from businesses and government. Thus, for example, it is necessary to study the viability that this new model has for companies, both from a technological and economic point of view, so that there is no damage and a progression that disadvantages certain sectors and companies ”, underlines Mnica Prez.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital