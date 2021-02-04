The increase in unemployment, less than in 2020 despite the pandemic: what are the reasons?

After the publication of unemployment figures in January in Spain, it seems that, as the number of coronavirus infections increases, the cases of unemployed people in Spain are also increasing, in particular 76,216 new unemployed in our country, which is an increase by 1.8% in one month.

These data are consistent with those taken from the job portal Jobatus.es, which has recorded a 17.5% drop in the number of jobs published on its website since the end of December and practically the Christmas campaign. This is common at this time of year and corresponds to the significant increase that has already occurred in early November, since the start of the Black Friday campaign.

However, it is remarkable and very surprising that this increase in the number of unemployed, although very worrying in absolute numbers, is significantly lower than in the previous two years. The exact percentage is 15.5% lower in 2020 and 8.2% lower in 2019, with an increase of 90,000 and 83,000 unemployed respectively.

Unfortunately, these figures cannot distract from what is really important, which is that the number of people out of work is currently 3,964,353 in Spain. And this taking into account the fact that this does not include workers suspended from their jobs or reduced hours due to an ERTE.

Uncertainty about employment remains the main concern of the majority of Spaniards, and many families have to resort to the demand for minimum living income (IMV), one of the measures the government has put in place to help coronavirus crisis. So much so that the Transparency website itself had to place a notice asking citizens not to use the portal to inquire about the treatment of this aid, because it is not the means of this request. The good news is that the government has approved a number of improvements when it comes to eligible people, now including the homeless.

In short, we are in the middle of the third wave of the virus and it does not look like things are going to improve in the short term when it comes to jobs, although every now and then there is more encouraging news. We’ll have to be aware of what happens when the ERTES expansions are finished.

