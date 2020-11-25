“The independent Basque Republic says ‘yes’ to budgets”

Updated: Wednesday, November 25, 2020 2:48 PM

Published on: 11/25/2020 2:18 PM

The general coordinator of EH Bildu, Arnaldo Otegi, today gave one more reason to support the general state budgets; He says this is part of the path the Basque Country must follow to achieve independence.

“The independent Basque Republic goes by saying ‘yes’ to budgets,” he said in an interview with TV3 in which the nationalist leader was confident he had the support of his party’s base.

Otegi has denied that his support for the Sánchez and Iglesias accounts is matched by the approach of ETA prisoners in the Basque Country and has chosen to “comply with prison law” in the case. The aim of Bildu’s support for the EMP is, in his opinion, to keep open what he called a “window of opportunity” and also to obtain more rights for sectors affected by the pandemic and the economic recession. .

“We do not subscribe to the worst, best thesis. The better, the better. And we continue to be aware that we have before us a process which, from our point of view, must allow us to grow and achieve. the Basque Republic “, insisted the Basque Chief. Finally, Otegi stressed that he had “no interest” in being relevant in Spanish politics because what he wants is to build the “Basque republic”.