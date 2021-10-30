the-indian-film-'last-film-show'-wins-the-golden-spike-at-the-66th-edition-of-the-seminci

The Valladolid Seminci international film festival has awarded Last Film Show , by Indian director Pan Nalin, who has won the Golden Spike of the 66 3rd edition of the contest. The film addresses the passion for cinema of a young man fascinated by the seventh art who has to fight against family misunderstanding. The Silver Spike has gone to the Catalan director Neus Ballús, who has captured in Sis dies corrents the daily life of normal people through a non-professional cast. The award for best director has been received by Fred Baillif for The fam , which tells the story of cooperation in social education centers.

The Seminci director, Javier Angulo, thanked that after the complex edition of 2020, diminished by the pandemic, this appointment has managed to recover levels of 2019 with almost 100. 000 viewers among the enabled rooms, screenings in educational centers and virtual programming. It is a “critical and public success with an atmosphere of reunion and normalization,” said the person in charge of the contest. Angulo, like the different people in charge of assigning the award-winning categories in the classic event held in the Hall of Mirrors of the Calderón Theater of Valladolid, has reiterated the high quality of the films that have been exhibited this week in the city. The person in charge of publicizing the results of the most outstanding categories has been the Indian filmmaker Deepa Mehta, of long international prestige, who has praised the director of Last Film Show , her compatriot Pan Nalin, for her commitment to the seventh art both behind the cameras and with her creations.

The laurel for best actress has been won by Yilka Gashi for Colmena , a work that has received good mentions in other sections of the contest. In it, the interpreter shows the life of a Kosovar woman who starts a new life project after losing her husband in the war in the Balkans. The best actor was Yuriy Borisov for his histrionic role in Compartment number 6 , a film that started with good reviews for the highest award. Borisov masterfully puts himself in the shoes of a strange and unfathomable miner who accompanies a female traveler on a railroad. As for the shorts, the Espiga de Oro has recognized Affairs of art , by Joanna Quinn and Les Mills, while the Silver one has been celebrated by the Argentines Ramiro Sonzini and Ezequiel Salinas by My last adventure.

The Seminci has also decorated new faces in the sector such as Behtash Sanaeeha and Maryam Moghaddam, at the head of Forgiveness , a play about the injustices of Iran that leads to unjustified deaths. The Miguel Delibes award for the best screenplay has been obtained by Paul Schrader for The card counter, about the internal debates of the habitual ones in the slot machines and other games of chance.

Trans women in a town in León

La Espiga Arco Iris, which highlights productions that defend LGTBI integration, has arrived for Sedimentos , by Adrián Silvestre, for teaching how six trans women settle in a town in León and develop their personalities. The public that has come to the Valladolid theaters these days has given their best score to Sis dies corrents , My brothers and I and Wrestlers, while the youth award has gone to The worst person in the world, an audacious work by Joachim Trier about the difficulties of a young woman to face the challenges of maturity and social conventions. Persona non grata and The room have also obtained this appreciation. Trier has also been awarded with the Golden Blogs, a common category in Valladolid that counts as a jury the people in charge of several film blogs, for a title that also started as one of the favorites.

Javier Angulo, who has celebrated the return of viewers to cinemas and has hoped to continue improving the situation for next year’s edition, has confirmed that the guest country for which the 67 delivery of this appointment will be Ireland.