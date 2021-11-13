the-indian-state-of-delhi-closes-schools-and-paralyzes-construction-due-to-air-pollution

Pollution in New Delhi, East Saturday. DPA via Europa Press (Europa Press)

The Government of the Indian State of Delhi has ordered this Saturday the closure of schools, has ruled the obligation to work from home for civil servants and has paralyzed the construction sector due to air pollution. The Supreme Court of India has declared New Delhi and the surrounding areas an emergency area due to air pollution, so dense that residents have to wear a mask inside their homes. Some 25 live in the area.

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, explained this Saturday that he will switch to the online teaching system for at least a week from Monday to prevent minors are exposed to polluted air. In addition, the staff of public institutions must work from home during the same week and the private sector is recommended to do the same. In construction, a sector that generates suspended pollution, all activity is prohibited from Monday to Wednesday, Kejriwal explained.

Supreme Court had requested the Delhi administration to adopt urgent measures and recommends the partial closure of traffic or even a confinement of the population for two days, in the words of Chief Magistrate NV Ramana collected this Saturday by the news portal 24 x7 Live India. The air quality index in the state of Delhi has reached 415 units this Saturday morning, well above the level considered dangerous for health, according to the Swiss organization IQAir, in charge of measuring pollution levels around the world.

Part of this pollution is due to the burning of crop residues in the fields of the Indian capital, but also to excessive dependence on fossil fuels, which cover three-quarters of the country’s energy needs. Air pollution costs Indian businesses about 90.

. 0 million euros per year, approximately 3% of its Gross Domestic Product, according to calculations by Europa Press .

Less than two months ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) tightened air quality indicators for main air pollutants, which implies setting stricter safety thresholds for four harmful substances, the majority linked to the burning of biomass and fossil fuels – oil, gas and coal. The above guidelines were set at 2005 and over 15 years later the WHO decides to give them a twist and put pressure on the governments of the world to fight against a scourge that causes around seven million deaths every year premature and serious health problems, as recalled by this organization linked to the United Nations. The step taken by this agency puts combustion engine vehicles in the spotlight.

The greatest reduction is made in the case of nitrogen dioxide: until now the safety threshold was considered to be an annual exposure of 40 micrograms per cubic meter. The new guidelines lower it to 10 micrograms per cubic meter. As for particles, which also originate from traffic, the WHO cut the maximum recommended annual exposure in half: in PM₂, ₅ it goes from a value of 10 micrograms per cubic meter to five. In the case of the largest particles, PM₁₀, the annual limit goes from 20 micrograms per cubic meter at 15.

In the State of Delhi, this Saturday the levels of fine particles in suspension PM₂, ₅ have exceeded 300 micrograms per cubic meter (µg / m³), ​​that is, 30 times more than recommended before and 60 times more than It is now recommended by the WHO. According to IQAir, at 16. 00 (Spanish time) PM₂, ₅ still exceeded 172 µg / m³, while PM₁₀ reached 391. 5 µg / m³.

In 2020, IQAir produced a report showing that 22 of the 30 The world’s most polluted cities are in India and New Delhi is the most polluted capital on the planet. In 2005, pollution caused 1, 67 million deaths in India, including close to 17. 500 deaths in the capital, according to the medical journal The Lancet .

