the-infinite-experience-of-javier-viar

The writer, manager and art scholar Javier Viar Olloqui (Bilbao, 1946 – 2021) , who died this Thursday at the 75 years, graduated in Pharmacy from the Complutense University in 1969 and president of the Bizkaia College of Pharmacists between 1982 and 1988. However, the native of Bilbao was more seduced by the cultured combination of words than by magisterial formulas and by the faithful accompaniment of art with writing than by the dictation of the vademecum. Finally the arts and letters triumphed in his maturity, when, after a more than prestigious professional career, he was able to dedicate himself almost entirely to his literary and artistic vocation. in anthologies such as Seventeen poets of Bilbao (1974) and, of course, the Pío Baroja awards novel and Ciudad de Irún short stories with The blood of the doral (1991) and The death of the bride (1992), respectively. For their part, his writings on art gave him a voice of his own in the rich context of Basque artistic creation of his time since the early 1970s. Along with criticism, the ambition for the history of art also soon emerged through the study of singular artists (Balerdi, Chillida, Larrea or Mari Puri Herrero), iconographic revisions such as those dedicated to the image of Bilbao and its surroundings or, finally, the ambitious panorama of contemporary Basque art, from the Civil War to the present, published in two volumes by the Bilbao Fine Arts Museum in 2017. To this already essential manual of History of Basque Art is also joined by another of the great achievements of his research work, such as the complete revision of the work of the painter from San Sebastian, Rafael Ruiz Balerdi through the rigorous and extensive monograph The infinite experience , whose publication was celebrated with an anthological exhibition in the three Basque capitals in 1993.

Parallel to this ambitious intellectual endeavor, we must also remember his active participation in the management of relevant museum institutions in the Basque Country, particularly with his beloved Museum of Fine Arts in Bilbao, first as member of the Governing Board since 1985 and, finally, as director between 2002 and 2017. Throughout these three decades, Javier Viar contributed to making good the commitment to the modernization of the museum, accompanying the growing success that the opening of the Guggenheim Museum meant for the city. Memorable exhibitions such as the one dedicated to Poussin and Nature , in collaboration with the Metropolitan Museum of New York, The young Murillo with Seville or the successful anthologies of artists such as Antonio López, Fernando Botero and the British Peter Blake and Ronald Kitaj are indelibly marked in the memory of all art fans in the city.

But Perhaps one of the greatest contributions of his long tenure as director of the museum was the constant enrichment of the collection through donations and deposits of funds from contemporary artists and the acquisition of a select group of masterpieces including Lucrecia by Lucas Cranach, Hierros de tremor II by Eduardo Chillida or Des potirons by Miquel Barceló. This significant increase in the collection led him to publicly demand for the first time the need to expand the museum’s exhibition space and activities. At this point, it is also worth remembering his participation in the first purchasing advisory commission for the Guggenheim Bilbao, which facilitated the incorporation of a truly spectacular initial group of works coinciding with the opening of the museum.

Finally, the withdrawal from day-to-day management allowed him to turn once again to writing, giving new editorial fruits such as the beautiful monograph on the painter Vicente Ameztoy that accompanied the anthological exhibition of the artist, shared by the Museum of Bilbao with the Círculo de Bellas Artes de Madrid, as well as a compilation of writings on artists who, with the title Hijos de la angustia , saw the light shortly before the irruption of the pandemic in 2019. Secluded since then in his home, we know from his wife Pilar Ros and those closest to him that he has not stopped working during this time. Certain promise, today in his farewell, to wait for new originals that allow us to continue enjoying the infinite experience of his poetry, immense wisdom and fine sensitivity towards art.