the-insurance-consortium-delivers-13.4-million-to-clients-who-have-lost-homes-and-cars-on-la-palma

Until 22, the Insurance Compensation Consortium (CCS) has paid 13, 47 million to policyholders affected by the volcanic eruption on the island of La Palma, “once 114 requests for compensation have been processed, a number that represents the 10% of applications received so far, “according to a note from the body.

These are 81 homes, 24 automobiles, 8 businesses and 1 industry that were in the municipalities of Los Llanos de Aridane, El Paso and Tazacorte. The Consortium only compensates those who have contracted a policy with any company. It is estimated that in La Palma less than 50% of the homes were insured before the eruption, although, after this phenomenon, they have triggered new hires in the villages bordering those affected to be able to recover money with which to rebuild life if the lava takes away the properties.

The Consortium has received 1. 138 claims for compensation, corresponding to 913 homes, 134 motor vehicles, 81 shops, hotels and office premises, and 10 industries. By localities, the official note indicates, Los Llanos de Aridane stands out, where 762 requests for compensation come from; El Paso, with a total of 230 applications; and Tazacorte, with 60 requests so far. In addition, 26 requests come from Santa Cruz de La Palma, 24 from Breña Alta, 16 from Villa de Mazo, 6 Fuencaliente de La Palma and another 6 in Breña Baja. Finally, there are 8 requests from other locations.

Compensation for loss of benefits

The agency, dependent on the Ministry of Economic Affairs, although it is financed With the contributions of all the insured, it has a team of . to speed up the management of compensation requests that are in the evaluation phase, ”according to the note. Compensations are delivered by bank transfer after completing the appraisal report and studying the coverage contained in the insurance contracts, both for material damage and for loss of rentals or uninhabitability of the dwellings, loss of profits due to destruction or damage. business interruption.

Claims can be submitted through the CCS website (www.consorseguros.es), by calling the CCS call center (free phone 900 222 665) and by ordinary mail. They can also be sent through insurers or insurance mediators (agents or brokers), especially when documentation has been lost due to the destruction of the home. There is no deadline for submitting the application.

“Damages caused by volcanic ash on insured assets that are expertly verified will also be subject to compensation from the CCS. The cleaning costs of the insured goods are considered included in these damages ”, reported the agency.

Covers the 93% of damages in shops

In the case of motor vehicles, homes and communities of homeowners, the Consortium will pay the amount “corresponding to the total amount of compensable damages in accordance with to the insurance contract of the affected party ”. In the case of businesses, industries and civil works, “a deductible provided for in the legislation of 7% of the compensable damages, which will be paid by the insured; This means that the Consortium will pay 93 euros for each 100 compensable in shops, industries and civil works, whatever the total amount of the damage, “says the agency.