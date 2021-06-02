The Intel World Open will take place July 11-21 – Old Sport Republic

News business OG 2021: The Intel World Open will take place from July 11th to 21st Published on February 6th, 2021 at 11:04 am Sponsored by Intel The Intel World Open, organized in the run-up to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, welcomes the best Rocket League players and Street Fighter for the regional finals from July 11 to 21, 2021. The Olympic Games in Tokyo are just around the corner and with them the Intel World Open, the final of which will be held from July 11 to 21, 2021, is multi-week tournaments aimed at players waiting to be crowned Intel World Champions in Rocket League or Street Fighter 5. Open and closed qualification tournaments and regional finals: We describe the format of this globally unique competition.

Unique Olympic tournaments

As a result of the collaboration between Intel and the International Olympic Committee, two major sports disciplines will be represented at the Olympic level for the first time during this Intel World Open on the sidelines of the other planned competitions, including the Virtual Regatta, Gran Turismo and Zwift. .Rocket League and Street Fighter 5 are joining the Olympic adventure with two tournaments on PC and PS4 with qualifying phases starting on June 1st. At the end of the path there is the regional finals – from July 11 to 14 and from July 16 to 21 – with the key, a world champion title.

Rocket League Tournament Open to all players aged 15 and over, the open qualification tournaments will take place from June 1st to 13th in 21 territories. The matches will be played in the form of BO3 for a double elimination tournament. Closed qualifying phases will take place June 21-27, during which the qualifiers of the open tournament will compete against each other. This time around the format changes as the tournament is still double elimination but the games are BO5. At the end of the tournament, only 4 teams will qualify for the final, while the long awaited final will be held from July 11th to 14th in the following four regions: Asia, Southeast Asia and Oceania, EMEA and America. . The best teams share a cash prize of $ 250,000. All rules can be found here. Street Fighter 5 Tournament The Street Fighter V Open tournament is open to all players aged 16 and over and will run from June 1st to. played in 26 regions 13. The tournaments will again take place in double elimination and BO3 format, with closed tournaments taking place from June 29th to July 4th. It can be accessed between 4 and 8 players per region and we will move on to BO5 tournaments. In the end, only 8 players can advance to each of the 11 regional finals, with winners receiving $ 7,500 to $ 8,000 in prize money with a total cash prize of $ 250,000 and the title of Intel World Champion on SF5. You can find the rest of the information here. Registrations for the Rocket League and Street Fighter tournaments are already open and close on May 31st, so hurry to register here. Finale and write the history of the first Olympic sports event.