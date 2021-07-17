the intensive care units in Palencia, Teruel and Catalonia, in extreme danger

Posted: Saturday July 17 2021 3:25 PM

The increase in infections is already noticeable in hospitals. The increase in the plant was a point and a half more in just a week, while in the ICU, the increase was significant: almost three points.

The average rose to 9.59%. This is similar to the communities with the highest occupation: Madrid, Castilla y León and the Balearic Islands. Of course, all above 10%, that is, at medium risk. The highest is Catalonia which, with 26%, is the only one at a high level. And if we look at the provinces, two are concerned: Teruel (33% occupancy) and Palencia (40%).

The positive data is that some communities like Catalonia are stabilizing their data. The plant’s revenue increased, but declined in intensive care along with transmission. And for the first weekend so far this month, its number of infected people has declined slightly. Cantabria, for its part, has reduced its hospitalizations and returned to level 1.

With this data, all communities are at extreme risk except the autonomous city of Melilla and Murcia, which is increasing slightly and continues to be at high risk, and Ceuta, the only one at medium risk. At the top of Catalonia, more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Surpassing 850 are Navarra and Castilla y León.

Despite this, Castilla y León excludes measures such as a curfew in the face of the “legal mess” that exists, they say, and the lack of “clear regulatory support”. Many of them appeal to responsibility.

Being vaccinated reduces the effects of the virus, but does not prevent contagion. This happened for another week at another nursing home, in Logroño, which recorded 12 asymptomatic positives.