The intensive working day reduces the workload and promotes employee training

If there is something that awaits employees at the arrival of June, it is, in addition to the long-awaited summer vacation, the start of the intensive day. Although this is largely an established issue, Article 34 of the Workers’ Statute – responsible for bringing together all regulations on working time – does not mention it. As such, it is the companies themselves which are responsible for legislating in this area, specifying its duration and its particularities, which causes disparities between them.

However, what the companies agree on is that the workload decreases during the summer season. So much so that 45% of companies see their workload considerably reduced during this period, according to a study by Grant Thornton. With this change in the working day, many workers are using this reduction in work to train exactly 67% of Spaniards, as confirmed by an analysis carried out by the consultancy firm CONECTA, which makes part-time courses an ideal option. This is not surprising when you take into account that 48% of working professionals plan to improve their training in order to have new employment opportunities, as InfoJobs assures us.

At Ironhack, a leading school in the intensive training of digital talents, they are aware of the need to adapt to different profiles. “We are seeing that our students increasingly need more tailored and personalized services and that the demand for online and part-time courses has increased. For this reason, we offer the possibility of working part-time in all our modalities, adapting to the time needs of our students ”, explains Tiago Santos, director of Ironhack.

The point is that retraining has become a necessity in today’s job market. According to government data, the crisis boils down to 438,617 fewer jobs and 401,328 more unemployed and it is possible that around 200,000 people who are now at ERTE, cannot return to their old jobs because of the new demands. . And, the European Union predicts that 45% of job vacancies in Spain in 2021 will be technological or digital.

It’s a reality. The jobs of the future are undeniably linked to digitization and 54% of professionals worldwide need to improve their digital skills before the end of next year according to the World Economic Forum. In addition, according to a study carried out by Infoempleo and Deloitte, a large number of new hires will be related to information technology. In fact, they estimate that before 2030 the IT sector will have to hire more than 900,000 professionals worldwide and 100,000 profiles, only in Spain.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric