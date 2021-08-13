The Intercontinental Hotel reopens its doors after a year and a half of closure due to the pandemic and its employees will gradually join it

Over the past year and a half, the Hotel InterContinental Madrid has had to remain closed, taking advantage of this time to make improvements to the hotel’s technical facilities and prepare for the expected reopening.

Since its inauguration in 1953, as the first international hotel in Spain, the emblematic hotel establishment had never closed its doors, until the arrival of the pandemic in the capital. Today, its Managing Director, Paloma Martnez, announces that it will reopen its doors to the public on August 23.

When reopening the hotel, safety is of vital importance and to guarantee it, the hotel has implemented strict hygiene measures that aim for a Covid-free environment without neglecting the 5-star service which, at Over the years, has made the hotel worthy of numerous awards, the most recent being chosen in 2020 as the best hotel in Spain for group business travel by the prestigious World Travel Awards.

Hotel services have been adapted to comply with regulations established by the Government’s Ministry of Health, those of the Community of Madrid and the high standards required by the multinational hotel company IHG to which the hotel belongs. For the overhaul of its safety and hygiene procedures, IHG relied on the Cleveland Clinic, a group of health centers whose medical programs have been ranked number one in the United States.

The hotel’s 302 rooms and suites are every guest’s refuge during their stay and now more than ever at the InterContinental Madrid, a meticulous daily cleaning and disinfection process is followed. Occupation of the same room will have a 24 hour interval, items such as notepads, pens, magazines and directories have also been removed from the rooms to eliminate the risk, although all are still available on request .

Before the reopening, the hotel team was assembled to undergo an intense period of training and commissioning of all facilities and services. The more than 250 employees will gradually join as demand increases.

As confirmed by Paloma Martnez: “We already have reservations in the system, the first ones correspond to our most frequent customers who during this period have shown us their unconditional support and to whom we are grateful to be with us in this reopening which makes us all so excited “. It was the national client who led the recovery of the sector, traveling both for business reasons and to make short trips to Madrid, looking for a safe environment. But we are also awaiting the arrival of international customers, who, adapting their travel protocol to current measures, see Madrid as a safe destination with increasingly positive prospects ”.

In addition to the growing demand for accommodation, the local market has also once again shown its loyalty to the InterContinental Hotel with many requests for social and corporate events, not only in its iconic meeting rooms but also in his garden that now, so we are looking for open spaces, it becomes an oasis of fresh air in the heart of Madrid.

The hotel restaurant has also adapted its service to respect the safety distance and reduce contact with digital maps and continuous air filtration to ensure a clean and hygienic environment. Their famous Sunday brunch is the product they have requested the most, with its more than 200 gastronomic references, and during their first dates, they are already on the verge of completely hanging the poster.

