The Interterritorial approves the closure of the perimeter by the communities on the San José Bridge and Semana Santa

Publication: Wednesday March 10, 2021 7:25 PM

Health Minister Carolina Darias reported at a press conference on the measures agreed within the Interterritorial Health Council for the upcoming vacation periods.

As was to be expected, the Autonomous Communities approved the government’s plan for the San José Bridge and Holy Week. Measures that will be regulated by a ministerial decree, which will be published in the Official State Gazette, and which will be binding for all Autonomous Communities. The Community of Madrid, which so far does not have a single closure perimeter, voted against the proposal. While Catalonia abstained from voting.

Here are the restrictions that will apply throughout Spain:

– Closure of the perimeter of all the autonomous communities with the exception of the Balearic and Canary Islands between March 26 and April 9; and from March 17 to 21 in the territories where there is a bridge for St. Joseph’s Day (March 19).

Therefore, the islands “will in no case be able to receive national tourism”, noted the Minister of Health. In addition, as Darias pointed out, visits to relatives in other communities are not considered an exception on this occasion, as they did on Christmas.

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., with the possibility of advancing it in the regions which judge it according to their epidemiological situation.

– Meetings of up to four people in closed public spaces, such as indoor bars, and six in terraces or open public spaces, with the exception of cohabitants.

– In private enclosed spaces, only cohabitants can meet.

– Mass events of any kind will be prohibited.

Madrid refuses to close

After the Interterritorial Council, the Community of Madrid assured that it would not close either on the San José Bridge or at Easter, and they stress that Isabel Díaz Ayuso is “the competent authority delegated to adopt the relevant measures”, say they, according to the royal alarm decree which regulates the state of alarm.

Madrid’s Health Minister Enrique Ruiz Escudero said he did not consider the region to be an appropriate perimeter because “it does not benefit the citizens”. “The old closures assumed an increase in cases. It is incompressible,” said.

“A country agreement”

“We have reached an agreement, a great agreement, it means a new step to continue saving lives, the objective is to continue saving lives,” said the minister, who assured that “it is a country agreement “, as she had requested. there is. weeks.

In addition, Darias explained that it is “a minimum agreement”, so that if an autonomous community considers that they are insufficient, it can add restrictions.

For now, Galicia assumes to continue closing the perimeter and has announced that it will wait to rule on the curfew, which now begins at 10 p.m., to see if it maintains it or postpones it. For its part, the Basque government celebrated the approval of the document, which states that “the communities which are governed by more restrictive measures than those envisaged will be those which will decide to make them more flexible or not”.

The Ministry of Health of Catalonia also spoke after the inter-territorial, deploring that “the government wants to act only during the holidays and the rest of the year it washes its hands”. In addition, they announced that the curfew would continue to be at 10 p.m. in the community.