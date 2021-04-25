The investigation into the three bullet letters to Iglesias, Marlaska and Gámez should be long: these are the reasons

Publication: Sunday, April 25, 2021 2:53 PM

The investigation into the three letters with threats and bullets directed against the candidate United Podemos for the presidency of the Community of Madrid, Pablo Iglesias, the Minister of the Interior Fernando Grande-Marlaska and the director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez, remains open and it is expected a long time.

The reason is explained by Manuel Marlasca, head of research at laSexta, who points out that the problem is that “tens of thousands of letters arrive at the automated processing center in Madrid (Vallecas)”, therefore “it is very difficult to knowing the exact traceability of the letter, ie in which letterbox it was placed ”.

However, although there are many points from which the letters were sent, “there is already where to start,” says Marlasca, who explains that “the letters arrive at the processing centers from the X collection points, and in many of them there will be security cameras, traffic and stores, ”although it is“ very laborious and very slow ”work.

Correos opened a file with the subcontracting company responsible for the qualification and digitization of the correspondence and requested the “immediate withdrawal” from the service in the public entity of the security guard who did not detect the three letters in the scanner.

In a letter, Correos indicates having recovered the images recorded in its inspection equipment, installed at the Automated Processing Center of Madrid (Vallecas), and having verified that the three envelopes with threats were “posted and inspected on the 19th without the The service operator was able to detect them. ”The artifacts are clearly visible on the scanner image accessible by laSexta.

Faced with a circumstance qualified as “very serious non-compliance”, Correos announced that it was opening a file with the company in charge of the digitization of the correspondence and a “more severe warning for the non-compliance in which it was incurred, and for damage caused to the image, prestige and reputation “of the company. In addition, he called for the” immediate “withdrawal from service in the company of the security guard for” not having been able to identify the projectiles ”.