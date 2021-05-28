The iPhone 11 Pro drops sharply at Boulanger – Old Sport Republic

Bargain news French Days 2021: The iPhone 11 Pro drops sharply at Boulanger Published on May 28, 2021 at 2:09 p.m. The Apple iPhone is one of the smartphones whose prices have fallen the least over the years. Any good plan is therefore worthwhile. Let’s take a look at a nice discount on the excellent iPhone 11 Pro here. IPhone is gaining in performance year after year, but if there’s one thing that doesn’t really go down it’s its price. The big discounts on the latest iPhones are quite rare indeed, and each new promotion is a small event in itself. On the occasion of the French Days, Boulanger has an interesting offer for the high-end model of 2019: the iPhone 11 Pro. It is actually offered at a discount of over € 200, so it can be purchased for € 849. Discover the iPhone 11 Pro for € 849 at Boulanger

Still one of the best iPhones out there

The iPhone 11 Pro is still largely on the road thanks to its beautiful 5.8-inch OLED screen, solid autonomy, and A13 Bionic chip that offers a very solid level of performance. The strength of the iPhone 11 Pro compared to the classic is undoubtedly the high-end photo part, which consists of a main module, an optical zoom and an ultra-large sensor angle with 12 megapixels each. The iPhone 11 Pro can also film in Ultra HD at 60 FPS, with the addition of an "audio zoom" system that focuses the sound recording on the correct subject. In short, the iPhone 11 Pro remains an excellent product despite its nearly 2 years of service, especially at this price point.