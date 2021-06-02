The Iranian naval ship caught fire, sinking in the Gulf of Oman – Whidbey Daily News

The accident happened near the Strait of Hormuz, near the Iranian port of Jask. Pictures and videos of the ship are going viral on social media.

New Delhi. The largest ship of the Iranian navy sank on Wednesday after a fire broke out near the Iranian port of Jask. The cause of the accident is being investigated in the Gulf of Oman. According to Iranian media, several attempts were made to rescue the ship named Kharag, but it sank.

The ship is named Kharg Island. This is one of the main oil terminals in Iran. The fire was reported at 2.25pm, according to the report. The firefighters worked tirelessly to put it out. But could not save him. The accident happened near the Iranian port of Jask, about 1,270 kilometers from Tehran. The accident happened near the Strait of Hormuz. This is the narrow passage of the Persian Gulf.

Pictures that went viral on social media

Pictures of the sinking ship are going viral on social media. Meanwhile, the ship’s crew, wearing jackets, escaped from the ship and tried to save the floating creature. Pictures and videos showed smoke billowing from the ship.

Discovered by America Satellite

U.S. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration used satellites in space to learn about the ship’s fire. He made the announcement before the media reported it.

Iran’s powerful ship

The ship was capable of augmenting Iran’s naval strength. It was used to lift heavy cargo. Helicopters can also be launched on the ship. The ship was built in Britain in 1977. He enlisted in the Navy in 1984. Iran had to wait almost five years for the ship to join the Navy. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained. No statement has yet been received from Iran. However, since the year 2019, such incidents have been seen in the Gulf of Oman.