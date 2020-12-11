The Isabel Zendal hospital is now welcoming the first patients: Who are they? How it works? With how many toilets?

Isabel Zendal Hospital opens its doors to patients this Friday, ten days after a first inauguration where only the facilities were shown on tour without journalists and they were not yet prepared for the reception of COVID patients.

The pandemic hospital, the jewel of Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s health management in Madrid, has been controversial from the start: scheduled in the summer to give birth in October, just in three months that weren’t enough to complete. It was inaugurated on December 1 with workers working tirelessly to complete it as soon as possible. You will now begin to receive patients.

“The transfers of patients are conditional, but the hospital is prepared so that tomorrow it can receive patients if the referrals are made,” explained Enrique Ruiz Escudero in the last hours, hinting that the first transfers might not be not done today.

COVID patients

The objective of this hospital is the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and its facilities have been specifically prepared for this respiratory disease.

The goal of this hospital is to decongest other coronavirus patients, even if it is not fully equipped, if complications arise requiring emergency actions, patients would be transferred to other hospitals like La Paz .

“What we have tried with this hospital is to transfer COVID activity as much as possible so that others can continue their non-COVID activity. There are still patients with other pathologies”, detailed the minister of Health of Madrid.

The hospital will have 240 hospital beds, 16 intensive care stations and 32 intermediate care stations. What the Community promised was 1,000 beds, but they will be opened as needed.

Voluntary and forced toilets

One of the keys to running this hospital is that it is provided without any new hires. In other words, with professionals from other hospitals, be they volunteers or forced transfers.

For the opening, the Community asked for volunteers to fill 669 positions of various kinds: doctors, nurses, nursing assistants. They could only cover 106 by this route. In the workers’ commissions, they have evidence of at least 297 toilets forcibly transferred to Zendal.

This is the case of Nerea, who recounted her experience at laSexta microphones: “They called me at 1:45 p.m. to sign a new contract. I told them I didn’t agree, but that’s it. that it is … “

Or Belén’s: “We don’t know anything. Neither when we are going to have to leave, nor until when, nor the working conditions …”, he explains.

Or that of Raúl, replacing in case one of his forcibly transferred colleagues could not go: “The most likely is that I have to go to Zendal by force, without having requested it and 35 kilometers from home. me.”

Although some come voluntarily with the hope of achieving stability, like Ana, who sees an opportunity to leave her interim status.