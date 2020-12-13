The ISDI Challenge, rewarded for its contribution to the promotion of e-commerce

The ISDI Challenge, organized by the Higher Institute for Internet Development, was rewarded for its contribution to the promotion of electronic commerce within the framework of the “100 Best Ideas” awarded by Actualidad Económica in the Training and Employment category.

The ISDI Challenge, whose main goal was to help students simulate the practical experience of building an online store from scratch, including conceptualization, development and monetization, aims to give a new twist to the ‘traditional Business School case model.

According to Nacho Pinedo, CEO of ISDI, the most interesting thing about this type of initiative is that “students can apply everything they have learned in class in a project directly related to the market. In this case, the creation of a real online store, which is the order of the day all over the world, is a great learning challenge, because it is not just a question of meeting it, but they must be involved and take care of all the details of the processes from start to finish: from the development of platforms and metrics, to the visibility of the project through a real investment in digital marketing, the attention paid to real customers and billing for real money for the online sales they manage to generate ”.

How do they do?

The basis of this challenge is the technique of dropshipping, a type of retailing where the retailer or seller does not store the products, but passes the order details and sends them to a wholesaler who is responsible for delivering the goods. to the end customer. .

The goal is for students to be able to focus on making decisions that affect the entire business chain, from strategy to leader. It all establishes and reinforces ISDI’s ‘learning by doing’ philosophy, as the whole approach is absolutely hands-on and students can experiment and test their possible business ideas in an educational environment and get a real view of the business. way they could work.

Projects that continued after the Challenge

Several projects that started with this case model are still in effect today.

-Be Organic: a natural cosmetics project.

-El Rincn del Yogi: e-commerce on accessories for practicing yoga for all budgets.

-Pop4u: online store of accessories for mobile phones (pops and cases).

