The IVAM will review the “bad reputation” of the Bakalao Route and will exhibit the canonical design of the Bauhaus

ACTV poster, one of the discotheques of the Rut del Bakalao.

The IVAM’s programming for 2021 combines two poles of culture that have traditionally been, if not in conflict, then in the antipodes. On the one hand, it will exhibit the work of a mythical couple in twentieth-century art and design, that of Anni and Josef Albers, forerunners of the Bauhaus school. They are part of the art canon of the last century, of what was called (and is called, although less and less) “high culture”, with an inevitable hint of classism and pride. And on the other, the museum will also house an exhibition on the graphic expression of the Bakalao Route that will serve to review the “very bad reputation” of that route that linked a series of nightclubs between Valencia and El Perelló (Swedish ) that offered, especially at the beginning, avant-garde music. It created a popular culture of clubbing and its own graphics on mail, tickets and advertising . The quotation mark belongs to the director of the IVAM, Nuria Enguita, who presented the program this Thursday, together with the regional secretary for Culture, Raquel Tamarit.

“With these two projects, the IVAM joins the program of activities related to this very important event of the design in Valencia ”, which is the world capital of design for 2022, explained“ The route, like so many manifestations of the 80 and 90, has had a very bad reputation. It was a very radical proposal in every way ”, added the director.

The Julio González Center will host one of the most important bets of the season, as is the work “as a couple of two great artists, Josef Albers (Bottrop, 1888 – Connecticut, 1976) and Anni Albers (Berlin, 1899 – Connecticut, 1994), in its first exhibition in Spain. They are 350 works , including a selection of pieces of furniture from the Bauhaus period, which will represent the fundamental milestones of its different creative stages.

Study for Camino Real, 1967. Annie Albers. © The Josef and Anni Albers Foundation VEGAP, 2021

Proposal for 2022 includes exhibitions dedicated to women such as Anna Boghiguian, Carmen Calvo, Teresa Lanceta or Zanele Muholi; key artists such as Danish Asger Jorn; a rereading of the Julio González collection; and projects by young creators such as Mar Arza, Ana Penyas and Alba Herrero. In the words of the regional secretary, “the IVAM exhibition program for 2022 is the result of the imprint of Núria Enguita and her team, following the 100% the lines of work that the director had set herself since she piloted our international museum of modern and contemporary art of reference ”. Tamarit also highlighted “the strong presence of women artists: of all the exhibitions, half are dedicated to women or are projects carried out by them.”

In the same way, the Spanish and European postwar period will be analyzed both from the IVAM collection, with the exhibition ‘ Art in a wasteland (1039 – 1959) ‘at the Museum of Fine Arts in Castelló, as from the new approaches of the fifties and sixties in figures such as Asger Jorn or the ZERO group.

Enguita stressed that “the exhibition on the Danish artist Asger Jorn (Vejrum 1914 – Aarhus 1973) will involve a major reformulation of his work, as shown have understood so far. The exhibition will deepen his work with graphic work and other experimentations in publications; Jorn’s letters to Guy Debord will be published revealing the extent to which Jorn remained committed to Situationist practice; and the experimental art project that Jorn undertook will be presented, under the name of the Scandinavian Institute of Comparative Vandalism (SICV). ”

‘Bester I’, Mayotte, 2015. Zanele Muholi. Courtesy of the artist and Stevenson, Cape Town_Johannesburg_Amsterdam and Yancey Richardson, New York. : LensID = “29 “aux: LensSerialNu

The first of the new exhibitions can be visited between February and June and is dedicated to Jordi Teixidor (València, 1941), National Prize of Plastic Arts 2014. The exhibition is a non-retrospective tour that will show the keys to his work. The exhibition by Carmen Calvo (València, 1950), also a National Award registers within the awarding of the Julio González Award 2022 to the Valencian author.

The museum will present the first monographic exhibition dedicated to the Egyptian artist Anna Boghiguian (Cairo, 1946) in which “it explores the historical, economic, social and political impact that, in the present, certain events of the past have,” stressed the director .

By South African artist Zanele Muholi (Umlazi, 1972) Enguita commented that “they will be presented around 260 photographs and it will be the most extensive of his artistic career to date ”. For more than twenty years, Muholi has been taking photographs documenting and celebrating the lives of the black, lesbian, gay, trans, queer and intersex communities in South Africa.

Nuria Enguita and Raquel Tamarit, in front of the IVAM. © MIGUEL LORENZO / GVA (Europa Press)

The exhibition on Teresa Lanceta (Barcelona, ​​1951), meanwhile, will bring together his entire artistic career from the 1970s to the present day and will include a wide selection of his tapestries, canvases, paintings, drawings, writings and videos, offering the most extensive approach to his work to date.

About the project ‘En una casa’, the proposal by Alba Herrero and Ana Penyas conceived specifically for gallery 3 of the IVAM, the director of the IVAM explained that “puts the focus on housework and paid care, those that are carried out outside one’s own home, a feminized and precarious job ”. Based on archive material, the proposal covers the temporal, spatial and social changes linked to this work since the postwar period.

‘L’IVAM al Territorial’ is consolidated and will carry out, next year, “a whole series of activities of public programs that reach different parts of our territory, two very relevant exhibitions are added in the Museum of Fine Arts of Castelló and in the Antonio Ferri de Bocairent Museum ”, said Enguita. THE IVAM Alcoi will discuss the meaning of the contemporary in art based on a sample from the museum’s collection.