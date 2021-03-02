The job offer, the interview … this is how a 100% inclusive employability process is conceived.

Last week Zero Project took place, the biggest event on the global promotion of the rights of people with disabilities, which takes place every year in Austria, but this year was carried out online due to the pandemic caused by Covid-19 . One of the sessions was “ In & In: Towards a more inclusive and innovative workplace ”, organized by the Spanish company Irisbond, in which the keys were given on how to design and transform workplaces so that they are more inclusive and accessible, not only for people with disabilities, by supporting them effectively through the use of technologies and tools to enable them to work, but also by creating safer and more efficient working environments for all employees.

Thus, the number of people with a certain type of disability entering the labor market is increasing. However, according to a report by the ONCE Foundation and the ILO’s Global Business and Disability Network, nearly half of them are unemployed, a figure that can rise to 90% when talking about people with serious mental illnesses, according to the Canadian Mental Health Association. .

“Currently there are a billion people with disabilities, so we can say that companies that do not take people with disabilities into account lose between 15 and 20% of their professional talents. It is therefore not surprising that in recent years we have seen an exponential growth in the number of companies that have decided to implement initiatives related to diversity and inclusion. At Irisbond, we consider that in reality there are no disabled people but characters with different abilities ”, explains Eduardo Jauregui, CEO of Irisbond.

The technology is already ready to make almost any job accessible, so the change comes through the corporate culture and the aids in its implementation. Teleworking, communication aids such as eye or voice tracking, allow a high percentage of people with a certain type of disability, but perfectly trained to perform the tasks, to be taken into account at the within the workforce, thus creating less dependence on institutions and society.

According to the Harver study “The State of Diversity in Recruiting in 2020 and Beyond,” companies with racial and ethnic diversity are 36% more likely to outperform their competitors. Additionally, 83% of executives agree that a diverse workforce improves their organization’s ability to attract and retain a diverse customer base. “Inclusive policies have worked great in business. The conversation, and the results, about a greater diversity of races or genders is already a social and corporate reality. We believe that disability should be part of this same conversation and the impact on the results is also extrapolated, ”concludes Juregui.

The design of the job offer

The session organized by the startup of Spanish origin, had the collaboration of the Once Foundation, Microsoft and Samsung, which reviewed the different stages of a process of hiring a person with a certain type of disability, from the conception of the job offer to the incorporation. at work, through personal interview.

When offering a job and designing the job offer, the use of technology with purpose and open-mindedness stands out above all, offering anyone the opportunity to apply, whether they are disabled or not. “A lot of companies don’t know or take into account that hiring someone starts with the job design. At the Once Foundation, we try to help companies design the whole process, being part of the people in charge of hiring staff, ”says Jess Hernndez, Director of Accessibility and Innovation of the Once Foundation. It should be borne in mind that if the offer is simply uploaded to a job portal, we may automatically inadvertently reject a huge source of potential, perfectly good candidates.

For her part, Ana Mara Gonzlez, head of customer success at Microsoft said: “The job offer must be accessible. Businesses need to open their minds and use the tools and technology at our disposal so that people who can’t see or hear can get to know the job we offer. It’s not about filling a job, it’s about finding talent, and thanks to technology, we have it at our fingertips ”. On the other hand, from Samsung, its accessibility manager, Lara Moratn, said: “The key is in technology with a purpose. It is important to create devices and tools that make a difference so that jobs are accessible for all types of profiles, for example, through the use of video, and make it a more inclusive process ”.

The interview process with candidates

Regarding the interview, all the participants underlined the importance of putting oneself in the person’s shoes and the use, once again, of the various tools available. “Businesses need to avoid physical barriers. To do this, initiatives such as including a sign language translation service or preparing in advance, through a training program, questions to ask can make the difference. And above all to have a tie, ”underlines Hernndez. Take the case of a person with autism spectrum disorders with very high digital or computer skills, for example. This person may be the ideal candidate for a particular position, but encounters unfathomable difficulties in a personal face-to-face interview, something easily resolved by the company who can adapt the selection process.

This assertion was reinforced by the management of Microsoft, who added: “The company must adapt to all kinds of profiles and know in advance the type of disability of the person, in order to act accordingly. Remember, these people tend to be more nervous, and it’s the interviewer’s job to make them feel safe and have the same opportunities as the rest of the candidates. In fact, this is the point, that it can even cause a ripple effect that makes other disabled people who are not confident in their possibilities, now I know they are ”. Likewise, Moratn said: “Businesses need to implement tools that overcome these barriers, such as larger screens or role-playing activities. Indeed, it is important that the companies which develop and offer such tools communicate it so that the number of companies which implement them in their selection process increases.

Adaptation to the working environment

Finally, the members of the table stressed the importance of having an employee integration process in place in the company and of investing in tools to facilitate the adaptation of people with disabilities. In concrete terms, the director of accesibilidad e innovacin de la Fundacin Once mencionaba la problemtica con respecto was ltimo punto: “las empresas tienen que recibir ayudas para que puedan invertir en este tipo de soluciones y accesorios que permitan a todo tipo de personas incorporarse a a job”.

In Gonzlez’s case, he said that “the process is a journey that never ends and therefore every area of ​​the company, as well as the employees, must be suited to this type of person. I know it’s true that companies are changing their corporate culture in this regard, but there is still a long way to go. Just as sustainability policies are almost a norm, this step must also be taken in terms of accessibility ”. Finally, Samsung management said, “Accessibility technologies must be a business standard, like computers are today, and change the society we live in for the better.”

