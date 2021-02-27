The Juan Carlos I Foundation transferred money to opaque companies in Hong Kong and Panama

Updated: Saturday, February 27, 2021 6:00 AM

Published on: 02/27/2021 2:56 PM

News of the situation of the King Emeritus. According to the newspaper ‘El Mundo’, sources close to Álvaro de Orleans, administrator of the Zagatka Foundation, insist that the foundation was created with the aim of helping the royal family and, in particular, to Juan Carlos I.

They point out that the Zagatka Foundation funded the monarch’s trips and that, in return, the emeritus offered services related to the organization of these trips, without specifying which ones. In “El Confidencial”, it is also said that Zagatka transferred money to companies in Hong Kong and Panama controlled by leading men, the beneficiaries of these articles being unknown.

This newspaper details, the files related to the Zagatka foundation have not officially reached the Spanish justice, although now the Treasury and the prosecution must validate this new regularization of the king emeritus.

The National Court had already heard of the Zagatka Foundation. As published by “La Razón” three years ago, the Geneva public prosecutor’s office would have informed them that this Foundation had committed at least 10 million euros since 2008. But it does not stop there.

According to “El Periódico”, the regularization of the King Emeritus coincides with the fact that prosecutors at the Supreme Court are awaiting a response to their requests to Switzerland to question Álvaro de Orleans himself. At present, there are three investigations open into the King Emeritus, none of which relates to this Foundation.