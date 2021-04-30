Technology

The judge files the PSOE complaint against Vox for the cartel of foreign minors in the metro

Photo of bcfadmin bcfadminApril 30, 2021
0

A Madrid judge lodged the PSOE complaint against Vox for allegations of hatred and electoral crimes, for a poster on unaccompanied foreign minors of the electoral campaign in the Community of Madrid.

In a car, according to the EFE Agency, the investigating judge n ° 53 of Madrid decrees the closing of the case by failing to assess the indications according to which the facts denounced constitute a crime.

On the VOX election poster you can see an old woman on one side and a migrant child on the other with the text “Un ore 4.700 euros per month, your grandmother 426 euros pension / month” with the slogan “Protect Madrid, vote safely”.

The Madrid Court’s response to the prosecution’s appeal is still pending, after the judge refused to remove the posters as a precaution. According to the prosecutor’s office, the characterization of a non-national minor in the manner displayed on the advertising poster constitutes “a negative, intolerant and damaging stigma” towards the group as a whole.

It also affirms that it generates “hostility and social rejection towards these minors, their objectification and dehumanization, and constitutes an attack on the dignity of the whole group”; something which, for the prosecution, was done “publicly by placing the poster in one of the metro stations with the greatest influx of users of the public transport service”.

Photo of bcfadmin bcfadminApril 30, 2021
0
Photo of bcfadmin

bcfadmin

Back to top button