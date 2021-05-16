The judge in the Azud case decrees the prison of the former deputy mayor of Valence and the former deputy government delegate in the Community

Publication: Sunday, May 16, 2021 1:04 PM

The judge of the Court of instruction number 13 of Valencia decreed the unconditional entry into prison for alleged corruption in the Azud case of the former subdelegate of the government of the Valencian Community Rafael Rubio and the former vice-mayor of Valencia Alfonso Grau, as well as as three detained businessmen.

As reported by the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community, the judge rendered this decision after the detainees’ declaration “assessing the risk of destruction of evidence”.

The other eight detainees who have been brought to justice have been provisionally released with their passports withdrawn, a ban on leaving the country and weekly court appearances.

The Azud case, which investigates the alleged collection of irregular commissions within the town hall of Valence, is a case declared secret and open for offenses of prevarication, corruption, falsification of documents, money laundering, influence peddling, illicit association and criminal group.

Operation Azud investigates an alleged urban corruption plot. Illegal commissions that would be billed through false invoices in exchange for public works rewards between 2000 and 2005. But Grau, who had already been convicted of corruption for having accepted luxury watches, claimed in 2014 that he had never touched a cent of public money: “I have the absolute peace of mind not to have at any time acted conscientiously in an action contrary to the law”

Rubio, also immersed in other causes, also defended his innocence in 2016: “I did not commit anything, I did not take anything out of nowhere I have been … What should I do? Come out naked and beg mercy on the Lord? No, man! “

The judge in charge of the case continues to take statements from the people investigated in the context of an operation subject to summary secrecy.