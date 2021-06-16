The judge places Jordi Pujol and his children on the bench and asks for a deposit of 7 and a half million for the firstborn

The judge of the National Court Santiago Pedraz agreed to open an oral trial against the former President of the Generalitat Jordi Pujol and his seven children, as well as 11 other people, for offenses of unlawful association, money laundering, forgery of commercial documents, seven crimes against the Treasury and one crime of non-execution.

Likewise, the magistrate asked Jordi Pujol Ferrusola and Mercé Gironés to deposit within 10 days, 7 and a half million euros and 400,000 respectively, to cover any civil liability that may arise from this procedure for offenses against the Public Treasury. imputed to them. with.

The judge ratifies the situation of liberty of the accused and explains that there is no need to ensure his presence at the hearings of the oral trial with a situation different from that which he maintained during the trial, including that of leaving a trace of his domicile in Spain and the obligation to appear in as many legal appeals as necessary.

The ordinance grants the defendants a period of one month to present their defense briefs and includes the accusations of the anti-corruption prosecution, the prosecution and the prosecution represented by Grand Tibidabo SA, in which the crimes and misdemeanors are indicated. penalties requested for the accused.

On June 16, 2020, the previous instructor in this case proposed to try the members of the Pujol Ferrusola family for having formed a criminal organization which, taking advantage of their original privileged position in Catalan political, social and economic life for decades, has accumulated excessive wealth directly linked to economic perceptions derived from corrupt activities.

In this proceeding, businessmen who allegedly made millionaire payments to the family were also investigated, as De la Mata explains in his car, disguised as more or more corporate structures. less sophisticated and using different tax havens and contractual formulas.