The judge plans to call Francisco Martínez to testify again to the statements of the driver of Bárcenas

Madrid

Posted: Thursday December 3, 2020 1:59 PM

National court judge Manuel García-Castellón is considering recalling Francisco Martínez to testify in the case in which he is investigating the alleged illegal espionage of Luis Bárcenas.

The judge would like to ask you about the statements of Sergio Ríos in which he indicated that he went to work in Genoa for Andrés Gómez Gordo, former head of security for Maria Dolores de Cospedal.

In his statement, according to legal sources at LaSexta, the driver of Luis Bárcenasque, the retired commissioner, José Manuel Villarejo, made him understand that behind the operation “ Kitchen ” was the direction of the PP: Mariano Rajoy , Soraya Saénz de Santamaría and Maria Dolores de Cospedal.

This is what, according to the same sources, Sergio Ríos says Villarejo told him, but he was not overly specific in that they were the bosses or giving the orders. So, they point out that it was more of a clue.

In any case, as confirmed by LaSexta, neither Judge Manuel García-Castellón nor anti-corruption prosecutors give too much credibility to Sergio Ríos’ testimony.

The judge also plans to set a date for the new statements of Eugenio Pino, former DAO of the police, and of the commissioner Enrique García Castaño, El Gordo, and of the two notaries to which Francisco Martinez delivered his messages.