the-judge-returns-to-juana-rivas-parental-authority-over-her-two-minor-children

Judge Manuel Piñar, who in July of 2018 sentenced Juana Rivas to five years prison and the loss of six years of parental authority of this mother over her two minor children, has annulled this Thursday that sentence of deprivation of the ability to make relevant decisions about the future of her children. The children are now 15 and 7 years old and reside in Italy with their father, Francesco Arcuri, who also has his custody by order of an Italian court, in a decision that, on the other hand, will be reviewed this Friday in the same Italian court.

Judge Piñar, head of the Criminal Court number 1 in Granada, has made that decision after receiving the official communication of the partial pardon that the Government adopted in the Council of Ministers last Tuesday. The Government decided that day to commute the two and a half year deprivation of liberty decided by the Supreme Court a few months ago to another of one year and three months in prison, and the penalty of special disqualification for the exercise of parental authority by the penalty of 180 days of work for the benefit of the community, provided that he does not commit the same crime for which he she was sentenced within four years from the publication of the royal decree. The Government has justified this decision, according to the text of the decree published in the Official State Gazette, in the “best interests of minors” and in the “circumstances of the convicted person”. Enrique Zambrano, Arcuri’s lawyer, announced after knowing the pardon that he would appeal it in the Administrative Litigation Chamber of the Supreme Court.

Likewise, according to sources from the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA), the judge has summoned Juana Rivas to the Social Insertion Center where she is serving her sentence in a regime that allows her to sleep at home for most of the time. the days to prepare the “corresponding plan to comply with the new work penalty for the benefit of the community.” On the other hand, the TSJA has reported that the court has not yet received the petition, announced by Rivas’s defense attorney after hearing the pardon, for the suspension of the prison sentence of 10 months that still have to be met.

A media case

The Juan Rivas case became a matter of media interest in July 2017, when Juana Rivas was summoned for the third time by a court to hand over her two children to Francesco Arcuri. A year earlier, Rivas had returned to his home in Maracena, in Granada, with the two children from Carloforte (Sardinia, Italy) where they all resided from 1881. Once in Maracena, Rivas informed Arcuri that he was not going to return to that house and denounced him for mental and physical abuse. Rivas did not respond to that third notice of the Spanish justice and disappeared with the children for a month. When he handed them over to his father, he returned to Italy with them where they still live and where Juana Rivas can visit them on weekends. The children have traveled to Spain on occasion, according to the decision of the Italian courts, during the Christmas and summer holidays.

On the other hand, in Italy it is decided this Friday who will definitively have custody of the two children. In April 2017, Arcuri obtained provisional custody of both, which was endorsed by the Italian courts in March 2019. Juana Rivas appealed and tomorrow will be the review of that resource. Rivas’s lawyers have announced that they will attend that court appointment with the intention of obtaining sole custody and bringing the children permanently to Spain. Rivas’s lawyers have reported after the pardon that in Italy there are still eight complaints from her against her ex-partner for mistreatment of children and on which the courts have not yet ruled.