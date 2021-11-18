the-judicial-ordeal-of-child-victims-of-sexual-abuse:-forced-to-testify-up-to-four-times

First they suffer. And then they have to tell it. Not just once, but up to four. The latest report on sexual abuse of minors by Save The Children, in which they analyze 233 judicial sentences with crimes of this type between 2019 and 2020 in Spain, concludes that during the procedure, children and Girls are forced to tell an average of four times what has happened to them, exposing themselves to reliving the abuse and damaging the credibility of their testimony, since the statements may end up being inconsistent or contradictory.

It is estimated that between a 10 and a 20% of the population in Spain has suffered some type of sexual abuse during their childhood. The director general of Save the Children, Andrés Conde, pointed out this Thursday in the presentation of the analysis of the sentences that this estimate means that “between 800. 000 and 1.6 millions of minors are victims of sexual abuse ”. According to the Ministry of the Interior, in 2020 slightly more than half of the complaints for crimes against sexual freedom (50, 8%) had children and adolescents as victims. And the latter are data that may represent only the tip of the iceberg, since it is considered that only the 15% of cases of sexual abuse are reported.

On the occasion of World Children’s Day, which is celebrated on Saturday 20 November, Save the Children warns in its latest work about this harsh reality and the added judicial ordeal that it entails. Their analysis shows that the average age at which boys and girls begin to suffer sexual abuse is very early, at 11 years and a half, although a 44, 7% occur between the 13 and the 16. It also infers that the majority (78, 9%) of the victims are girls and adolescents, and that around 84% of abusers are known. Among the most common spaces, the family environment stands out with almost half (49, 5%), being the figures of the father and stepfather the most frequent. In addition, only in the 12, 5% of cases the aggressor has a history.

Alexandra Membrive (Barcelona, ​​48 years) was sexually abused by a person close to the family, from seven to nine years old. Much later, one day talking to his partner about a gift, he remembered something that his brain had blocked: the Barriguitas kitchen, the gift that his abuser gave him to buy his silence. He was 33 years old, and it was the first time he counted it. Nine months later, she told her mother, who immediately believed her. In most cases, Membrive admits, it is not. “I was lucky, but there are boys and girls who are betrayed both by the perpetrator and by the family, who in theory have to protect and take care of.” Now, she is president of the association El Mundo de los ASI, made up of adults who have suffered sexual abuse in childhood. “If they take the step of reporting, they are betrayed again,” he laments. Membrive points out that the second betrayal comes from a system that does not attend to them properly, since a “very painful” judicial process begins for the victim.

Alexandra Membrive, President of the association El Mundo de los ASI, made up of adults who have suffered sexual abuse in childhood Save the Children

In three out of four cases analyzed by Save The Children, the preconstituted test was not practiced – recording during the testimony of the boy or girl to avoid having to go in person to the trial – which is now mandatory for all minors under 14 years according to the organic law for the protection of children and adolescents that was approved in May. Regarding this regulation, Membrive says that it is “insufficient”. “It will be enough when there is no prescription, as in the United Kingdom”, he clarifies.

“The pain of not being believed”

“The worst thing is the double pain suffered by some children. The pain of being a victim and the pain of not being believed ”, laments Membrive, who transformed that affliction into resilience:“ When I told my mother about the abuse, and she believed me and supported me, I said: ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do with my life, but I’m clear that I’m going to talk about child sexual abuse until I die. ‘ From his organization, he places special emphasis on prevention. “My mother felt guilty. I regretted having taught me not to trust strangers, but not close people, ”he recalls. “You have to break the silence. There are times when violence is passed on from generation to generation in families. My grandfather was the product of sexual abuse, and my father was abused by a woman. Until someone speaks. For that, prevention is extremely important ”, he concludes.

According to Save the Children’s analysis, most professionals – judges, lawyers, prosecutors, doctors, psychologists, forensics, law enforcement bodies and forces security… – who intervene in the judicial process do not have specialized training in children’s rights and violence against minors. There are also no friendly spaces for minors to give their testimony in a respectful way. Although the Gesell cameras – the witness speaks with a psychologist in a room from where he cannot see anyone but can be seen by all the legal actors – have been an advance, they are still inside the courts, spaces with negative connotations for them. For the NGO, the Barnahus (Children’s House) model is progress. It is a space in which the social, health, educational, police and judicial services are integrated, to attend to the victims in the same place.

Regarding the duration of the judicial processes, the analysis shows an improvement compared to previous years: a 63% of the cases studied between 2019 and 2020 did not last more than two years, whereas in the previous Save the Children of 2017, Eyes that do not want to see , the average duration was three years. However, there are still processes that exceed five years, which shows that there is still room for improvement.

The NGO demands that the judicial and fiscal specialization in violence against children and the creation of a specific Prosecutor’s Office for violence against children that participates in all processes where there are victims. The child protection law provides that, in the first year after the entry into force of the law, the Government must send to the Courts a bill with the specialization of the courts.