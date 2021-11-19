the-jury-finds-bernardo-montoya-guilty-of-the-murder-and-sexual-assault-of-laura-luelmo

Bernardo Montoya (i), alleged perpetrator of the murder of Laura Luelmo, along with his lawyer, Miguel Rivera at the Provincial Court of Huelva where the trial began last Monday. PACO PUENTES (EL PAÍS)

The popular jury that judges the murder of the young teacher from Zamora Laura Luelmo, of 26 years, has declared guilty Bernardo Montoya on charges of murder, sexual assault and illegal detention. The nine members that have made up the court (five men and four women) have unanimously considered that the defendant kidnapped, raped and murdered the young woman of just 26 years on 12 December 2018 in El Campillo (Huelva), as confirmed by the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia. The guilt of these charges underpins the request for a reviewable permanent prison that this Friday the Prosecutor’s Office, the private prosecution and that of the Junta de Andalucía have again requested and that must now be confirmed by the magistrate of the Third Section of the Provincial Court of Huelva, in a sentence that is expected to be public in the next few days.

The jury’s verdict has come after four hours of deliberation in which they have had to answer 19 questions whose content has not transpired. The decision of the magistrate Florencio Ruiz Yamuza to hold the sessions behind closed doors – upon request of all the parties to the case – has overshadowed the public follow-up of a trial that pivoted precisely on the request for the maximum penalty, that of reviewable permanent prison. In addition to the evidence that incriminates him, Montoya has already confessed to being the murderer of Laura Luelmo in a first statement to the police, although later he declined and changed the versions, until he reached one in which he accused an ex-partner who has not even been called to testify as a witness before the Provincial Court, since she had a solid alibi for that day of the events.

The key to these four days was, therefore, in showing that the defendant kidnapped on 12 December 2018 who was her neighbor in El Campillo with the intention of sexually assaulting her. This combination of a crime against sexual freedom and murder, in addition to kidnapping, supports the petition for a reviewable permanent prison and the 32 years more than asks the prosecutor Jessica Sotelo in her qualification letter. In its provisional conclusions, the Public Ministry assures that it kidnapped the young woman, beat her, tied her up and gagged her to take her to the bedroom of her ramshackle home. Once there, he raped her “with the intention of satisfying her sexual desires.” Later, he mortally wounded her with a blunt object, “not without first subjecting her to unnecessary suffering and suffering more intense than necessary to cause her death,” according to the prosecutor in that same letter.

Bernardo Montoya carried the corpse wrapped in a blanket to the place of Las Mimbreras, on the outskirts of El Campillo. For this fact, he is the only one for whom he has apologized to the Luelmo family when this past Thursday he made use of his constitutional right to the last word, according to the account of his lawyer Miguel Rivera, the only party who has spoken to the end of each session. Beyond the unlikely story that it was his ex-girlfriend, Rivera has tried to defend that the ex-convict – was in prison for killing an old woman in Cortegana to rob her over the years 90 – could not sexually assault the young woman, as she was impotent, according to the medical tests that she requested for her client during the instruction.

Sexual assault

However, the chief prosecutor of Huelva, Alfredo Flores has already clarified to EL PAÍS the distance between the attempt or the final consummation of the sexual assault does not exempt the accusation from requesting the maximum penalty for him: “The Supreme is very forceful that any behavior in relation to sexual freedom constitutes a crime ”. This past Thursday, before even knowing the verdict, Rivera has already made it clear that he intended to appeal the sentence to the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia, since he understands that “it will be unfavorable” and “excessive”.

During the four previous sessions of the trial, the jury made up of five men and four women from Huelva, have been able to hear the account of dozens of witnesses, doctors forensics, Civil Guard investigators and experts who have reconstructed the evidence that corner Montoya. After that, the prosecutor and the prosecution have opted this Friday to keep their requests for punishment included in their respective briefs of provisional conclusions, “while the accusation exercised by the family has increased the penalties that it initially requested,” as explained by the TSJA it’s a statement. However, the lack of means in the trial and the refusal of the lawyer Francisco Luelmo to speak has prevented knowing how they have materialized that increase. Now, we will have to wait for the sentence of Ruiz Yamuza to know both the proven facts of the event, as well as the exact penalty that will fall to Montoya.

The Luelmo case shocked Spain in December 2018 because of how the events occurred. The young teacher from Zamora had only been a plastic teacher for a few days at an institute in Nerva (Huelva). A colleague offered him a house in El Campillo, a nearby mining town. Just three days later, her neighbor across the street, Bernardo Montoya, attacked her. After five days of searching, the corpse of the woman of 26 appeared, in the middle of a great display. From the beginning, her family opted for a total silence that has only been broken to complain about the treatment of the media and to denounce that the state had “failed miserably” by exposing their daughter “to a monstrous being.”