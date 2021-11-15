the-jury-in-the-laura-luelmo-case-vetoes-access-to-the-media-to-the-trial-in-huelva

“Not all trials are the same.” At the edge of noon this Monday, the magistrate of Chamber Three of the Provincial Court of Huelva, Florentino Gregorio Ruiz Yamuza, has already warned the newly constituted popular jury of the uniqueness of the case they are facing. They must rule on whether Bernardo Montoya, an ex-convict with blood crimes, sexually assaulted and killed the young teacher from Zamora Laura Luelmo on 12 December 2018. Barely half an hour later, the jury has ruled in favor of the petition for the indictments, the prosecution and the defense that the five sessions of the trial be held behind closed doors, without the presence of the media, out of respect “for the privacy of the victim ”, as requested by the private prosecution.

That was the only previous question that had to be elucidated, right at the start of the trial. “It is media in spite of us, in spite of Luelmo’s family,” Francisco Luelmo, a relative and lawyer of the young woman murdered in the mining town of El Campillo, has energetically assured when taking the floor. The lawyer has argued what he already defended in a letter to Ruiz Yamuza, that the sessions should be behind closed doors, since they will deal with “intimate matters of the victim.” “From a technical point of view, there is no reason for it to be public . If it is not public [los medios] they have no right to inform ”, he explained. Both the prosecutor, Jessica Sotelo, as well as the defense attorney, Miguel Rivera, and as the attorney for the accusation presented by the Junta de Andalucía, whose name has not been disclosed, have adhered to this petition.

After ten minutes of deliberation, the nine members have agreed to the request to veto the press and the more than 30 accredited media have no longer been able to re-enter room. The decision has involved the dismantling of the technical means deployed to provide the telematic signal during all the sessions. During the morning, Bernardo Montoya, Luelmo’s confessed murderer and alleged sexual aggressor, and four witnesses have declared, as confirmed by sources from the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia, although details of their testimonies have not been disclosed. The accused has arrived at the Provincial Court after 9 am 30, coming from the Huelva prison. The man, who already went to prison for killing an old woman from Cortegana in the years 90, faces a possible permanent prison sentence that can be reviewed.

Montoya, dressed in a green tracksuit, calmly followed the resolution of the previous question regarding the presence of the press, just before declaring behind closed doors. The testimony of 14 witnesses is also scheduled for this Monday’s session. Meanwhile, on Tuesday other 20 witnesses will appear. Among all of them, there are the parents of Laura Luelmo, who appear as the accusation, along with the two brothers of the victim. Already on Wednesday and Thursday the forensic doctors and Civil Guard agents who investigated the case at the end of 2018 will have to declare.

Laura Luelmo, of 26 years, disappeared the past 12 of December 2018 and his corpse did not it was found up to five days later. According to the prosecution’s account in her indictment, Bernardo Montoya, her neighbor across the street, kidnapped her that same day of her disappearance, introduced her to the house where she had lived since she left prison just a month ago, beat her , tied her up and gagged her. Later, he sexually assaulted her and hit her on the head, killing her. Montoya, always according to the Prosecutor’s Office, threw the half-naked body in Las Mimbreras, a place near El Campillo. After being arrested on 18 December, at first he confessed to having murdered her, although he tried to avoid the accusation of sexual assault. Subsequently, he made his statement up to three more times to deny having perpetrated the murder and to try to incriminate an ex-partner of his.

From the first moment of the disappearance, the family has chosen for keeping silent, a strategy that his own lawyer has also followed. They have only broken their silence twice, one of them to complain about the media treatment of the case. The decision to hold the trial behind closed doors has caused discomfort to the extent that the Huelva Press Association has issued a statement this afternoon lamenting and condemning “the news blackout” in the case, in addition to demanding “more transparency in the judgment”.