The justice of the Canary Islands refuses to impose a curfew on the islands

Posted: Wednesday July 14 2021 12:29 PM

The Canary Islands Superior Court of Justice rejected the Autonomous Community government’s request to establish a curfew between 12:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. on the islands that are at epidemiological levels 3 and 4, the two with the highest incidence.

The request from the government of the Canary Islands received a favorable report from the prosecution and was only applicable on the island of Tenerife, which is at level 3 due to the increase in infections recorded in recent weeks.

((We are developing this information))