The karachi coronavirus delta variant hospitals are full: like India, the crown delta variants in Pakistan are wreaking havoc, hospitals are full, patients are coming back – the delta variant of covid 19 is wreaking havoc in pakistan as indian karachi hospitals reject patients

After wreaking havoc in India, the deadly delta variant of the corona virus has now reached Pakistan and is spreading very rapidly. The condition is that the private hospitals in the city of Karachi, which is called Mumbai, Pakistan, are full and the patients are discharged. The government of Pakistan’s Sindh province has said the situation in the city of Karachi is worsening due to the corona virus.

The provincial government has warned people that the situation could become very serious if they do not take preventive measures. In Karachi, the capital of Sindh, the positive corona rate reached 25.7%, five times the Pakistani total of 5.25%. Pakistan Medical Association General Secretary Dr Kaiser Sajjad said the condition of not only private but public hospitals is also very bad. Again, patient recruitment can be stopped at any time.

Warning regarding elections in occupied Kashmir in Pakistan

Sajjad said, “May Allah have mercy on us, people are not taking the epidemic seriously. This kind of irresponsible attitude on Eid will only make things worse. It is believed that on the occasion of Eid, large numbers of people will return to their villages and towns from Karachi, whereby the delta variant may quickly spread to other parts of Pakistan. Currently, delta variants account for 92.2% of the total corona cases in Karachi.

Dr Seemin Jamali, executive director of Karachi’s largest Jinnah hospital, said 77 of their 90 beds are full and they are now trying to add more beds. He said this time the situation is very bad. Two medics have warned that the elections in Eid-ul-Azha and Pakistani Kashmir could prove to be a super spreader for Corona. In Sindh province itself, 1,648 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours. Most of these -1366- were found in Karachi. So far, 5,756 people have died from the corona virus in Sindh province.