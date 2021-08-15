The key female duo for the growth of textile companies around the world

Cristina Caicedo joins the Datamonplus family as Sales Director – Colombia. Cristina is a professional in business administration from the Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana de Medelln and a specialist in strategic marketing from the College of Advanced Studies in Administration CESA in Bogot.

He has extensive experience in consumer goods companies and brings his strategic vision and quality of service vision to Datamonplus. With its experience, it will be the perfect piece for textile companies to reach their maximum efficiency with 4.0 solutions.

Cristina will provide market power, with new and improved strategies, growth tools and building bridges with industry clients, so they can be sure it will be a big boost for the business.

There is also Evelyn Toledo, Marketing and Communication Officer at Datamonplus, Advertising, Marketing and Communication graduate from UNIACC University of Santiago de Chile, also holds a Masters in Administration, Business Management, Distribution, Marketing and business strategy of the Autonomous University of Barcelona.

Evelyn is a real force for the creation of new strategies with a global vision oriented towards growth, with a great interest in learning new strategic trends in addition to improving the development of the brand image, the treatment of customer satisfaction based on your needs and those demanded by the market in different industries.

Evelyn participated in the last edition of ITMA, the world’s largest international textile and clothing technology fair, recognized as the “Olympics” of the textile and clothing technology industry. From there, he confirmed his constant work to position Datamonplus “in the place it deserves, as a technological company, close, efficient, which provides its customers with solutions offering a quality of life through a necessary digital transformation. on the market”.

With this, Cristina and Evelyn form the perfect female duo for the growth of Datamonplus and textile companies in the short, medium and long term and in the 8 countries where they are developed.

Datamonplus already has more than 35 years of experience in transforming information from the production process into knowledge, for sustainable decision-making in textile companies. With his team of experts, he is the perfect ally for information processing to take his clients to the next level.

