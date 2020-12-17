“The key has been to show that people are at the center of our decisions”

Securitas Direct receives the RRHHDigital Health and Business Award: “The key has been to show that people are at the center of our decisions”

A few weeks ago, Securitas Direct became the winner of the 7th HRH Digital Health and Company Award, a competition that recognizes best practices in workplace health and employee care. The safety systems company’s project was best valued by a jury made up of ten HR and occupational health managers, just ahead of Aony ALD Automotive.

And with the intention of complying with all health and safety measures in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, on this occasion the awards ceremony was held at the headquarters of the winning company (as will be done in the different finalist companies this edition of the prizes) by means of a formal act with all the necessary health and safety guarantees.

A committee of people made up of the organizing company, RRHHDigitalas as well as Gympass, Gi GroupyCigna, sponsors of this seventh edition of the RRHHDigital Health and Company Award, went to the Securitas Direct headquarters in Pozuelo de Alarcn (Madrid) to organize the delivery.

More specifically, the committee was composed of José Luis Talln, CEO of Ediciones Digitales Siglo 21 (company that owns the digital media RRHHD), Federico de Vicente, CEO of GympassIberia, Victoria Olalla, head of national accounts of the Gi group, and Pablo Lpez Eskes, director of Cigna Key Accounts were responsible for delivering the award. The winning company received the Patricia Recio, Head of Employee Experience and Training Department, lvaro Vzquez, Director of Human Resources, and Mara Carrasco, Director of Talent and Employee Experience.

From RRHHDigital we were able to speak with Patricia Recio as the main person in charge of the health and care project for the employee presented in the competition. who tells us what were the main points of the project and how they adapted, from Securitas Directa, the different situations that the coronavirus pandemic has caused, both at the level of its staff and its customers.

The 7th Health and Business Prize will be possible without the support of our sponsors Gi Group, Cigna, Gympass and BMW Madrid. In this seventh edition, 78 companies presented their projects, with Securitas Direct winning, followed by Aon and ALD Automotive. From these lines, we want to thank the participating companies and the sponsors for their support and participation.

Do not miss the interview with the winning company of the 7th RRHHD Digital Health and Business Award!

