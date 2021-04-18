The key to learning languages ​​that very few speak

Since the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic a year ago, the habits and hobbies of almost everyone have changed. The consumption of series and online purchases are on the increase, but what is still not clear is the impact of the pandemic on reading since studies contradict each other. Does society read more with more free time because of restrictions or does it read less because worry makes it impossible to concentrate? One of those studies, in this case done by the Publishers Guild, indicates that because of Covid-19, people are reading more, but buying fewer books.

Be that as it may, the teachers at the Berlitz language school are convinced that the habit of reading should be encouraged, because among its many benefits, there is that of strengthening language learning. As Sant Jordi or Book Day approaches, why not buy a book in another language this year?

Why does reading enhance language learning?

No more vocabulary, spelling and grammar without realizing it: One of the most obvious benefits of reading books is the new vocabulary acquired. Reading are words that probably wouldn’t be spoken in class, and the best option is to guess their meaning from the context. The same goes for grammatical structures and spelling.

More paths to memory: “What is particularly interesting is that reading exercises the memory and the vocabulary that we acquire by reading is particularly easy to remember”, explain the Berlitz professors. “When we read, we pay attention to details that remind us of characters, settings and dates. Later, when we are in conversation and we are looking for a specific word, our brain will feed on all this data since we will have created new memory paths to reach that word, ”they explain.

What is the “reading attitude” for learning languages ​​by reading?

Choose a book according to tastes and level: “It is very important to choose a book that you like and that catches your attention, that you don’t feel obligated, since you have to disconnect reading from homework. and that it is a moment of entertainment “, they underline of Berlitz. In addition, it is essential that the book is according to the level of the pupil, by opting for works for adults which have versions adapted according to of each level.

The use of the dictionary is prohibited (at least until the time of the closing of the book): something that is often considered positive is to look in the dictionary for every word that the reader does not understand. “However, it is more effective to try to understand its meaning from the context and if you still do not understand it, you have to underline the word to find its meaning later and thus not cut off the rhythm of the reading”, recommend teachers.

HRDigital