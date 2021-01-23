the keys that will define the role of the IOC in 2021

LETTER SIZE

BY RRHHDigital, 00:01 – 23 January 2021



Due to the impact of the pandemic, virtually all companies have had to rethink their business model and organization, moving even more digitally and accelerating its transformation.

Indeed, in 2021, an investment of more than $ 85 billion in IT is expected and 69% of boards of directors foresee an acceleration of the activity and digital initiatives in response to COVID-19, according to the figures. of Gartner, which shows the importance of the role of the CIO and how it will strengthen its position within companies.

In this way, the figure of the CIO will become of paramount importance in the impending 2021, because they will have to lead a process of change that affects the workforce, the relationship they have with the top manager of the company and even the services and products offered to customers.

Nexllence, the consulting and technology solutions division of the Glintt group, has carried out an analysis of the main points that will transform the role of IT managers in enterprises in the short term, with the aim of remaining competitive in a dramatically different scenario from the start of this year. .

More human and out of the ordinary for the team: 2020 was a year in which the organization of the teams was completely disrupted, due to teleworking, the reconsideration of objectives, the alteration of results forecasts or the evolution of projects. This has led companies to reallocate resources or change work management. In addition, they had to deal with the impact it had on employee stress or hyper-connectivity. All of this greatly affected IT departments, which were most responsible for supporting infrastructure and some critical services. Thus, in 2021, the CIO will have to be much more involved in the organization of the teams and pay much more attention to the impact that the current situation has on the well-being and health of the members of the department. More involved in the business: Another learning that the pandemic has left behind is the overwhelming importance that technology has had for all businesses in the service they provide and their economic results. Responding to customer demand has been made possible by the role of IT departments and the responsiveness of CIOs, more involved than ever in the company’s business decisions. So much so that 66% of these professionals strengthened their relationship with the CEO with the crisis. Thus, in 2021, information systems managers will have to be even more involved in business plans and strategic decisions so that companies can remain competitive. More agile: As part of this rapid process of integrating change, 76% of CIOs have seen an increase in demand for new digital products and services during the pandemic, and 83% expect this demand to continue to increase. ‘increase in 2021, according to Gartner. Additionally, if we’ve learned anything from the pandemic, it’s that businesses, at the hands of their IT departments, need to prepare for the most unforeseen changes, while increasing interest in integrating technologies like cloud or the concern of cybersecurity. (Due to telecommuting, malware samples increased 72%, according to Kaspersky). Thus, CIOs must be more prepared than ever to integrate and offer new services, whether they are part of their company’s portfolio or not, in order to always offer new possibilities to customer needs, or even to anticipate them. More efficient: There are currently over 2.7 zettabytes of information in the digital world and by 2025 95% of business-customer interactions are expected to be done by machines, according to data analytics companies DataGraph and Servion Global Solutions. In this sense, according to IDC, 50% of CIOs will accelerate robotization. In addition, the world is tending towards automation and personalization and CIOs will have to keep it very present in their daily lives to, on the one hand, free their employees from routine and inefficient tasks; and on the other hand, to offer customers increasingly personalized experiences, easy to adapt to constant changes.

“The need for digital transformation of businesses due to the COVID-19 crisis and mobility restrictions has had a strong impact on industry and IT services,” says Joao Paulo Cabecinha, member of the executive committee of Glintt. “In this sense, the figure of the CIO has been one of the most affected, since it has strengthened within the organization, which represents many opportunities, but also challenges, with a much stronger involvement. in aspects such as the management of people or the affairs of the company ”.

