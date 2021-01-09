The keys to driving safely during Storm Filomena (only when unavoidable)

Posted: Saturday January 9, 2021 9:18 PM

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska stressed at a press conference that “on 20 roads of the main network, including all of Madrid, it is compulsory to use chains for traffic”. In addition, he launched a “call to the population as a whole to postpone any unnecessary displacement, thus exercising a necessary self-protection, which is also the protection of all other citizens”.

However, in the event that the trip would be “unavoidable”, the minister stressed that “it should not be undertaken without first having precise information on the state of the roads and with the necessary elements to avoid any eventuality. “, like chains and winter tires. In addition, he stressed the importance of carrying a full tank and a charged mobile battery.

Drive with low beam headlights, reduce speed and increase safety distance

In the same spirit, Marlaska also underlined that “it is necessary to follow the recommendations of the experts of the Direction générale de la circulation, to reduce the speed, to increase the safety distance, to drive with dipped headlights, in addition to following the indications. on variable message and traffic agent panels, in the context of the exceptional mobility “.

It is essential to clear the left lane “

Likewise, the spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior stressed that “it is essential to clear the left lane so that snow plows or any other emergency service can circulate and help those who need their help. service”.