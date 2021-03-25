The keys to improving internal communication when working from home

Few subjects are more topical at the moment in the field of Human Resources than those dealing with relations within the company, links between employees and managers and, ultimately, everything related to internal communication. . In fact, companies have started to realize that optimizing internal communication increases productivity and efficiency, thereby reducing the risk of failure and improving employee protection, according to OpenHR.

Today, there are a multitude of communication tools on the market, which is why, before choosing one, organizations answer four questions: why should telework be implemented, how will does it happen, what objectives are sought with this new way of working and what types of profiles make up the organization. Once these four issues are clear, they can better select the most appropriate tool or tools for our organization. In any case, whatever the tools, OpenHR recognizes the need to find a solution that facilitates and accelerates fluid communication, especially when our collaborators are far away.

Asynchronous communication. The keys to “saturated” communication

Communication in new hybrid work environments requires new asynchronous and synchronous digital tools to establish more efficient work channels in distributed teams. The difference is clear (we can still come back to it).

The key to synchronous communication is that which occurs in real time and can come from a video call or a live chat. It is a fast-paced form of communication that leads to more dynamic interaction, active participation, and deeper discussions.

On the other hand, asynchronous communication is communication that is not necessarily received or processed immediately and often involves emails, audio messages, daily logs, and shared collaborative documents. Asynchronous collaboration facilitates communication between people who have different schedules.

Many employees still remember (if they do not continue to suffer) the number of meetings that were only intended to continue to maintain the relationship with the workers, without establishing real channels of communication, once away from offices. This “micromanagement” management did not bring more than a drop in productivity and the acceleration of the exhaustion process (what is called “zoom fatigue”).

In reality, these processes are still derived from a factor that has been present in many corporate cultures. Lack of trust is an element that has taken hold in organizations, a principle that the pandemic crisis has shattered. At least in appearance. In this case, by integrating asynchronous communication tools, reducing and optimizing synchronous communication systems in our business processes, we would help establish a flexible and horizontal culture, supported by ethical leadership models and methodologies ” Agile ”and“ Design Thinking ”(concepts in which we will have to deepen not only a simple label).

Build internal communication projects

In some cases, some companies are starting to provide team members with communication tools, ignoring the fact that a single video conferencing tool or email is not effective enough to support an entire organization. internal communication project. Human resources and responsible teams have the possibility of already having the necessary tools to manage a holistic internal communication project.

When carrying out document management within a department, conducting a survey of our employees, or opting for other asynchronous communication tools, managers must have specific tools to further improve their own features, and they can really focus on your goal: talent management. A differentiating fact in times of teleworking.

We are at a crucial time for employee management technologies to take full advantage of these HR tools, and grow the department in that way. Tools that put the employee at the center and allow human resources departments to have a system through which workers can communicate their needs, make requests, share information in any format or establish smoother communication between all employees who are members of the organization itself. A system designed to empower the talent of our organization through tools such as corporate chat, videoconferencing systems, chatbot, email, communication boards, service agenda, management system documents and integrated digital signature, or a survey system.

