Stress, anxiety, depression, exhaustion … these are just a few of the negative effects that Covid-19 has brought to the lives of many people. Mental health has been affected largely by teleworking. This is how the Wellness Coach Institute expresses itself, a consulting firm specializing in corporate wellness programs.

According to data from the consulting firm, four in six people who telecommute reported suffering from anxiety or depression. If to this is added the limitation of interactions during the pandemic, it created a feeling of anguish among the workers.

Limiting the use of video calls is one of the keys to overcoming the negative effects of the pandemic. Global data shows that in 2020 the number of video calls reached 1.8 billion. This figure represents an increase of 700 million video calls in 2019. Growth is 50% in 12 months. In this sense, they state that most video calls can be resolved by email. This will avoid being continually aware of the screen.

On the other hand, it is recommended to plan the day. It is advisable to spend a few minutes at the start of the day to see how the day will unfold. So you can check what are the stress activators. Doing a mental examination of the situation will help you better plan how to react to stressful situations.

It is also advisable to avoid multitasking. Humans’ ability to concentrate has been reduced to eight seconds, or 25% less over the past 15 years. According to experts, multitasking further distracts the person and prevents them from being productive. It is recommended that you turn off email notifications or background noise when you are going to perform a task that requires your concentration.

On top of that, we encourage you to spend a few minutes warming up your muscles and joints before having breakfast. It is better to exercise 20 minutes a day than an hour a week at full intensity.

Finally, it’s better to show gratitude for what you have than to regret what you don’t have. In this sense, they invite you to do a simple gratitude exercise. In case the negative effects do not go away, it is advisable to seek professional help.

