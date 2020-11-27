The keys to taking care of the emotional health of your team

Before the pandemic, we were already immersed in an unstoppable process of transformation, with changes not only at the technological level, but also in the way we work and interact within the company. The arrival of Covid-19 in our lives has accelerated an unstoppable process of transformation, with changes not only at the technological level, but also in the way of working and of connecting within the company.

This paradigm shift has had a direct impact on people in all organizations. To successfully face this situation, we need to train people to adopt a leading attitude of self-leadership and experience the change of flexibility, proactivity and optimism.

For this reason, Valora Prevencin organized, in collaboration with ITAE EMPRESAS, a conference dedicated to helping entrepreneurs to manage the psychological effects in the current context. The aim of the conference is to raise awareness of the fundamentals of stress and the strategies we could adopt to help us regain a sense of control and well-being, in order to guarantee the safety and health of workers.

The session took place online, aimed at companies whose objective was to create a space for sharing experiences, listening to needs, orienting concerns and pooling them.

The opening was in charge of Araceli Basabe, territorial director of Valora Prevencin. Subsequently, Sonia Snchez, psychologist – trainer at ITAE Empresas, expert in emotional well-being in the company, participated as a speaker.

