The keys to the alliance between Team Insights and Grupo Arestora to optimize the measurement of the work environment

The keys to the alliance between Team Insights and Grupo Arestora to optimize the measurement of the work environment

The agreement will allow Arestora group customers to strengthen their People Analytics strategy, thanks to a digital feedback capture tool

BY RRHHDigital, 03:30 – 03 February 2021



The HR company Grupo Arestora and Team Insights announce their alliance through a collaboration agreement to optimize the monitoring of employee satisfaction, through the distribution of new software.

Grupo Arestora, an HR company specializing in personnel selection, training, consulting and human resources consulting services with a strong technological orientation, offers, through this alliance, an innovative tool for surveys and environmental measurement of work.

In accordance with the Group’s new strategy, uniting technology and people to increase commercial efficiency, the Spanish consulting firm has entered into an agreement with the Team Insights platform.

Team Insights is an innovative and different tool, which bases its operation on People Analytics. Through easy-to-complete anonymous surveys sent regularly to employees and optimized by an algorithm, where data is collected that helps understand their opinions and enables leaders to make decisions that improve well-being, engagement and motivation employees, their teams.

In this regard, Arestora CEO Juancho Armental said: “Team Insights allows us to build and measure our interventions on the basis of real data, this is without a doubt the most interesting part of this alliance for we.”

Thanks to this collaboration agreement, it should increase the profitability of all Grupo Arestora customers and strengthen the use of Team Insights as an essential tool in people management.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital