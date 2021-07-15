the keys to the new time management in organizations

The online session on time management and the new time management in organizations will be free and will take place on Thursday, July 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. He will deepen the keys to developing time management in an organization: from the design of the leave and absence policy to its integration with other areas of time management and its deployment.

Endalia, a company specializing in the management of talents and people through consulting, software and human resources outsourcing, will organize on July 22 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. a webinar entitled “Time management: the new time management in organizations », Which will be taught by Laura Tineo, HR project consultant at Endalia with extensive experience in the field. Register here !

The webinar, which will be free and live, is aimed in particular at Human Resources professionals, as well as profiles who occupy positions of responsibility. The session will focus on providing a broad and practical view on how to evolve time management in an organization, how to design a good vacation and absence policy, integrate it with other areas of management. time and how to deploy it effectively throughout the organization. .company.

The content of the webinar will be as follows:

Fundamentals of time management Impact of the new social and legal context Leave and absence policy: where to start? Challenges and solutions How to integrate the management of all time? Tools for deploying and managing leaves and absences

Thus, the main objectives of this webinar are that after the session, the participants can apply the acquired knowledge to the particular case of their company. They will know how to develop processes related to time management, design and implement an effective leave and absence policy and integrate it into other company processes. It will also delve into the benefits and their impact, as well as the optimal tools for their deployment.

Those interested in the subject can register for free at the following link.

