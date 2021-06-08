The killer of a Muslim family by truck is suspected – Whidbey Daily News

Police allege that the driver targeted the family because he was a Muslim.

New Delhi. Five members of a Muslim family on foot in Canada were hit by a man in a pickup truck. Four members died on the spot. There is a treatment going on. Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau strongly condemned the incident.

Canadian police on Monday alleged that the driver of the vehicle targeted the family because he was a Muslim. The incident happened on Sunday evening. Ntantario police said the victims included a 74-year-old woman, a man aged 44, a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl. At the same time, a nine-year-old child is being treated at the hospital. The family has requested anonymity. The accused has been arrested in the case. He has been charged with four counts of murder.

According to police, the 20-year-old suspect, Nathaniel Weltman, is a London resident in Nantario. He did not recognize the victims. According to police, the victims were straying from the vehicle. Police said the suspect was arrested from the parking area of ​​a nearby mall.

The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau strongly condemned the incident. He said his government was also in solidarity with Muslims across the country. Trudeau called hatred “deceitful” and “disgusting” and vowed to end it in the country. He said he was “horrified” by the incident. The Prime Minister assured the victims of the incident that “we are here for you.”