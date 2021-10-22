Home/Culture/ The King makes a hymn to the fight for equality at the Princess of Asturias Awards Culture The King makes a hymn to the fight for equality at the Princess of Asturias Awards

King Felipe VI has taken advantage of his speech at the Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony to defend the validity of the feminist struggle, at a time when the new wave, which began with the MeToo movement in 2017, is strongly questioned and persecuted by an ultra-right current in the West. The monarch has made this claim through the figures of two of the winners: the activist, writer and journalist Gloria Steinem; and the CAMFED organization, Campaign for Female Education. “But despite the work of people like her”, she said in reference to Steinem, Princess of Asturias of Humanities and Communication, “who have no doubts about the equal rights of all human beings, we continue to suffer from situations and conflicts. that daily endanger everything that has been achieved and question the legitimacy of principles that cannot be renounced. ” The monarch, in the company of his daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, and the queens Letizia and Sofía, has stressed that “violence, discrimination, lack of opportunities and, in short, the retreat still towards situations that seemed to be overcome are good proof of this”. In the same way, he praised the work of CAMFED, awarded with the Princess of Asturias Award for International Cooperation: “The girls and women of the African countries that it supports live in such an unjust situation just for the fact that they are. They are denied the right to knowledge, to learning, and in this way, they are denied the possibility of a dignified life, of their own future. Their courageous work is, in this sense, crucial for millions of girls and women who are condemned to an existence marked by inequality, marginalization and poverty. ” From this pandemic year, the Rey wanted to draw a lesson: in this global world, we have shared “the same risks and challenges” and that “we also depend more and more on each other”. Felipe VI has warned of “the fragility of democratic values, which are not given to us; and whose vigor and validity always demand a firm, permanent, constant and conscious defense ”. That is why he has defended collaboration against isolation and individualism: “The strength and security of a better future depend on responsibility, compliance with the duty that corresponds to each one, solidarity and our cohesion.” And he finished off: “Surrender is not an option, the health workers told us in the worst moments of the pandemic. Fainting or conforming is not an alternative. We have to move on. ”

The Campoamor theater in Oviedo has become the perfect metaphor to explain to what extent the pandemic it has changed our lives. A year ago and for the first time since 1981, the Princess of Asturias Awards were not held in this place. The restrictions due to the pandemic, which was heading towards its worst moment towards Christmas, prevented the ceremony from being maintained in this space that is already indistinguishable from the awards. “Last year, we were sorry that this theater remained closed. But I affirmed then that we would return to where – since 1981 – we have learned so much from words, feelings and works full of humanity, excellence and exemplarity. Returning here really means a lot: it means resuming our path ”, said Felipe VI, who at the end of his speech received a long ovation from the public, who stood up.

The monarch took advantage the award to the creators of vaccines against covid to defend “the essential support that basic science, scientific research, should receive. Today, by recognizing these distinguished researchers, we want to insist on it, because as I affirmed last year when presenting the award to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, ‘it is our moral duty to demand and support the maximum scientific rigor and transparency, in order to to reinforce the broadest confidence in this field so decisive for health and for the balanced and just development of humanity ”. Felipe VI has also demanded access to vaccines for all people, regardless of the country in which they live.

Princess Leonor, visiting Asturias from Wales, where she is studying high school international, has made a short speech, as happened last year. Once again, he has focused his words on the role of young people. If in the last edition he claimed responsibility from his generation, in this one he wanted to highlight one of the certainties he has obtained when he met the winners. “You project on us, on the youngest, the certainty that we also have a lot to contribute, that we can be important and show ourselves responsible to try to think about a more sustainable, fairer, better future for all”, said the princess, who has settled his speech with a claim, like his father, of solidarity in search of the common good: “Thanks to those who support the Foundation and promote the idea that culture, science, solidarity, are essential for our life in common”.